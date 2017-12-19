Troy Gentry, Nelsan Ellis, Big Black Among Celebs Snubbed in ABC ‘Year In Memoriam’ Special

ABC aired its annual The Year in Memoriam special and, as always, some beloved entertainment figures were left off the list.

The three most glaring omissions were country musician Troy Gentry, True Blood actor Nelsan Ellis and Rob & Big subject Christopher “Big Black” Boykin.

Gentry died in a helicopter crash back in September, and the country music community was reeling. Ellis’ July death shocked fans of his work, especially when it was revealed he suffered a heart attack due to alcohol withdrawals. Boykin’s death was also related to heart issues, which sent fans of his MTV reality series with Rob Dyrdek into mourning.

Other celebrities that were snubbed included Roy Halladay, Miguel Ferrer, Harry Dean Stanton, Sam Shepard, John Heard, Jimmy Snuka and Prodigy, among others.

Celebrities that were mentioned included Mary Tyler Moore, Tom Petty, Jerry Lewis Don Rickles, David Cassidy, Glen Campbell and Chuck Berry.

Bill Paxton, Adam West, Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell and Della Reese were all featured in brief tributes.