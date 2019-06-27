Tristan Thompson Wishes ‘Beautiful Human’ Khloe Kardashian Happy Birthday

Tristan Thompson recently wished “beautiful human” Khloe Kardashian a “happy birthday” in a social media post. The celebratory post comes just months after the couple split due to Thompson cheating on Khloe.

Taking to Instagram, Thompson shared a photo of Kardashian and their daughter True. In the caption, he wrote a sweet birthday note, saying, “Happy birthday [Khloe Kardashian]. You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True.”

“She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way,” Thompson’s message concluded. “Enjoy your day Koko.”

Tristan is not the only one wishing the youngest Kardahsian sister a happy birthday, as big sister Kim also posted about the big day on Instagram.

In her post, Kim included a photo of Kardashian with True, as well as her own children.

Biggest sister Kourtney also created a birthday post for Kardashian, but she included a funny video of the two of them.

“To my soulmate sister who carries me through life literally, even barefoot on a dirty street. Just know that I will always have your back,” she wrote in the caption. “I would choose you in any lifetime. Happy birthday, you deserve the world. Slob kabobs forever.”

Finally, Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner also wished her daughter a happy birthday on Instagram.

She wrote a sweet caption and included some great photos, starting with one of herself, Kardashian and True all posing with their tongues out for the camera.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny Khloé!!! I love you more than words can ever describe and I am so happy God chose me to be your mommy,” Jenner wrote, “you are truly one of the most amazing souls I have ever known and I am so blessed every single day to have you in my life.”

“I love you my precious girl and I’m so proud of you… you are the best daughter mom sister and friend,” she concluded her message.