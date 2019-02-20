Tristan Thompson Allegedly Took Partygoers’ Phones Before Hooking up With Jordyn Woods

Tristan Thompson allegedly tried to take precautions before getting handsy with then-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian’s family friend Jordyn Woods at his house party over the weekend.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, with whom Kardashian shares 1-year-old daughter True, made headlines Tuesday when Hollwood Unlocked reported he had hooked up with the best friend of his girlfriend’s little sister, prompting Kardashian to kick him to the curb for good.

No pictures of the two getting hot and heavy have surfaced, but according to the partygoer at Hollywood Unlocked, “Everyone was just hanging out, smoking Hookah and drinking when they were instructed to stop all use of cell phones or leave.”

While they noted that it’s not “unusual” for phones to be confiscated at high-profile parties, the “vibe was chill” until then, and the check was proceeded immediately by Woods arriving to the party.

“Thompson and Woods were all over each other, and, it wasn’t just ‘friendly,’” the insider continued. “They couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.”

When people asked to use their phones, they allegedly were told “that they may as well leave if they needed to do so, as Jordyn wouldn’t be leaving anytime soon.”

Jordyn then didn’t leave the party until 7 a.m. the next day, the insider continued.

Since the shocking news of infidelity broke, Kardashian called things off with the father of her child, and Jenner unfollowed her best friend on Instagram.

“Khloé found out yesterday about Tristan and Jordyn,” a source told PEOPLE Tuesday. “The whole family is furious. They were blindsided.”

Another source told the outlet that Keeping Up With the Kardashians family is especially upset with Woods, saying that they are “beyond angry and disgusted” with her.

While no one involved in the scandal has addressed it directly, Thompson was quick to tweet, then delete, “FAKE NEWS.”

Kardashian, meanwhile, seems less convinced, liking and commenting on the original report a number of speaking head emojis. Kardashian’s best friends Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen also weighed in, with Haww commenting, “STRONG FACTS,” and Pippen writing, “Amen!!!” Big sister Kim Kardashian also gave the report her tacit approval, liking it on Instagram.

Woods, meanwhile, tweeted soon before the news broke, “I could love you and still cut you tf off.”

This isn’t the first time Thompson has been unfaithful in his relationship with Kardashian. Just days before she gave birth to True in April 2018, news broke that the athlete had been unfaithful with a number of women during her pregnancy.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tristan Thompson