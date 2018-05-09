Tristan Thompson Opens up About Daughter True for First Time Since Khloe Kardashian Gave Birth

Tristan Thompson broke his silence about his baby girl, True Thompson, for the first time since girlfriend Khloé Kardashian gave birth.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player spoke about his children during Wednesday’s episode of the podcast Road Trippin, the first time he’s been interviewed since he was caught on video cheating on the Kardashian sister.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Too Fab, Thompson was coy with his responses, but seemed happy with the new addition to his family. Kardashian was not mentioned at all.

“So you got a new addition to the family,” host Richard Jefferson said, to which Thompson responded, “New addition to the family, yup.”

Co-host Allie Clifton asked Thompson how his almost 1-month-old is doing.

“She’s doing good,” he replied.

“Let’s not forget about Prince!” Clifton said of Thompson’s 1-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“Yeah, of course, Prince is getting big, jumping on a little trampoline,” Thompson said. “And baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, sh—in’. That’s all they do. That’s all they do.”

Clifton asked Thompson if he had seen any differences “between having a boy and having a baby girl.”

“Yeah, I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… With a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey, man. You’ll be alright, man. Stop crying.’ But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be OK. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.”

Jefferson then asked if after True he was done having babies.

“Naw, I’m gonna keep going,” Thompson replied. “I’ve got a couple more. I got a couple more left.”

Thompson found himself in the middle of a cheating scandal in April after videos surfaced showing the basketball player kissing a woman. In another recently published video from October 2017, Thompson spends time with two different women, kissing one.

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016, four months before Thompson’s ex gave birth to their son, Prince Oliver. Thompson’s ex, Jordan Craig, appeared to weigh in on the scandal via Instagram after news broke, writing she’d “never make like of the misfortune of anyone.”

In her post, Craig wrote, “If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone.”

Kardashian has been staying in Cleveland since the scandal broke, and has been seen with Thompson on multiple occasions, with reports saying the reality star is making her relationship work for daughter True.