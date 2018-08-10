Tristan Thompson Absent From Kardashian Mural Featuring Family and Significant Others

Tristan Thompson could not be seen in the Kardashian-Jenner family mural created for Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on Thursday. Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend was not the only one missing in the piece of art.

Sisters Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner shared images of the mural on Snapchat, reports E! News. It includes caricatures of about two dozen people in the Kardashian-Jenner orbit, including Jenner, boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster.

While Stormi was in the mural, other children were not. Kim and Kanye West’s children North, Saint and Chicago West were all missing in action. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, are included in the mural, but their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, are nowhere to be seen.

Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream and Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna, were not included either. Considering the never-ending legal wrangling going on between Chyna and the Kardashians, her absence was no surprise.

The mural also included grandmother M.J., the late Robert Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kendall’s new boyfriend, Ben Simmons. Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, was also included.

Thompson was missing at Jenner’s birthday bash. Thompson was in Toronto to help children at a basketball camp. He also attended a charity function to support Epilepsy Toronto. Thompson founded the Amari Thompson Fund with the charity in honor of his youngest brother.

Thompson was at the center of a cheating scandal just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was seen in photos and videos with other women while Khloe was pregnant. The two have stayed together, and Thompson gushed about Khloe earlier this week on Instagram.

“Proud of you momma,” Thompson wrote on a photo of Khloe.

Recently, Thompson has “stepped up” and has realized how much he hurt Khloe, according to reports.

“Tristan initially resisted therapy, but has realized how important it is for Khloé,” a source told PEOPLE recently. “He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloé. He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.”

Meanwhile, Jenner’s party was as exorbitant as past Kardashian parties. Khloe wore sparkling silver tops and pants, along with a matching duster jacket. Jenner herself wore a satin pink dress then later changed into a pink biketard.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

