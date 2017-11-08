Tristan Thompson Possibly Confirms Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy, Twitter Reacts

Rumors of Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy with Tristan Thompson broke on Tuesday afternoon, and within a half hour, Thompson fired off a small tweet that possibly confirmed the news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player sent the below tweet as the news broke. The athlete tweeted out two eye emojis, as to signify him acknowledging the reports.

👀👀 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) September 26, 2017

Some took this as confirmation that Thompson, 26, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member, 33, had a baby on the way, but not everyone was convinced.

Excitement

Many fans thought the timing of the tweet has unmistakably about the baby news.

His followers started to congratulate the NBA champion on his latest life accomplishment with messages of congratulations and general excitement about the news.

Soon after, Kardashian’s fans also began to pile in and share their well wishes to the couple.

Congrats on the baby! — Lions 3-0 tbh (@StaffDaddySZN) September 26, 2017

CONGRATS!!! So happy for you two @khloekardashian ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Jennifer (@JenSutt5053) September 26, 2017

However, some fans pointed out there could be another reason Thompson would be popping up on Twitter like this.

Uncertainty

While fans of the couple were thrilled at the news, there was another Thompson-related story basketball fans were following.

Some saw the tweet as confirmation of Dwayne Wade signing with the Cavaliers, a rumor that surfaced on Tuesday morning.

Thompson being attached to two big stories stirred up the crowd, who were not sure what to be more excited about.

Not sure if the emoji are for D-Wade joining the Cavs or the news that Khloe is pregnant with his baby. https://t.co/0PRrdCC4ft — #HoodieKessie™ (@WhatGattusoMad) September 26, 2017

..about Wade or Khloe, man? — Dan Montero (@mindofmontero) September 26, 2017

General Reactions

Outside of the tweet, the KUWTK faithful were freaking about about a possible Kardashian pregnancy.

Many also pointed out that this means Kardashian, her sister Kim Kardashian West and her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, could all be expecting at the same time.

Kim is rumored to be expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate. Jenner is reportedly expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott that is due in February.

SO NOW KHLOE IS REPORTEDLY PREGNANT???? If this is true I will honestly cry so many tears of joy — Aubrey Perry (@aubreymariah14) September 26, 2017

NOW KHLOE IS PREGNANT WHAAA — Britney’s slave (@tayl0rrh0ffman) September 26, 2017