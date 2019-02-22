Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Memes Take Over Twitter

Ever since news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian again, this time with Jordyn Woods, social media users have been putting out some fiery memes.

According to reports, Thompson and Woods hung out together at a club in Hollywood, and then later went back to his house.

The situation is only made more complicated by the fact that Woods has been BFFs with Kylie Jenner for years. Jenner is, of course, Kardashian’s baby sister.

Below, we have put together a collection of some of the best memes to emerge from the cheating scandal. Scroll down to check them out!

Khloe Kardashian: Will you ever stop cheating on me?!



Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/MmWF8w3Xdx — The Almighty OG (@NYCrooklyn) February 20, 2019

Kardashian and Thompson began dating around 2016. In 2017, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

In early 2018, explosive accusations surfaced that Thompson had been cheating on Kardashian for several months, with nightclub footage coming out that showed him getting cozy with other women.

Jordyn flying out of Tristan’s room at 7am when she heard Khloé was pulling up. pic.twitter.com/5RUL3WVZsd — The Emancipation of Meme (@skinnylaugh) February 20, 2019

The couple seemed to work out their issues and remained together.

In April 2018, Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True Thompson.

How Tristan Thompson apologised for cheating pic.twitter.com/eL8DKcuBmb — donnell ? (@DonnellOfori) February 21, 2019

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Thompson and Kardashian had officially split up.

Shortly thereafter, reports came out that indicated he had cheated on her again.

Jordyn reading tweets about her at the library computers because Kylie cancelled her phone plan pic.twitter.com/2zV9tjCXUt — xavier lowe (@xavierreedlowe) February 20, 2019

Then, it came out that at least one of the people he cheated with was Jordyn Woods.

Woods and Kyle Jenner have been very close for a long time, which means that she has been a part of Kardashian’s life as well.

Me auditioning to be Kylie Jenner’s new bff after hearing Jordyn fucked Tristan pic.twitter.com/dHrxXpaapa — ary (@uhhary) February 20, 2019

Jenner and Woods have been friends since before high school. According to Cosmopolitan, they met in 2012, through Jaden Smith.

The following year they made their friendship Instagram-official, with Jenner first turning up in one of Woods’ posts. The two have practically been inseparable ever since.

jordyn woods trying to get back into kylie jenner’s mansion pic.twitter.com/1lz3r7MqWv — melanie remond bravo (@melanie_remond) February 21, 2019

“For Kylie, it’s much more difficult. She has basically lost part of her world,” a source close to the situation told PEOPLE of how Kylie is handling the cheating allegations. “She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything.”

“Kylie just can’t make sense of what happened,” the insider added. “She still has so many questions for Jordyn. Who knows when Kylie will get over this.”

Kylie Jenner leading Jordon Woods to the homeless shelter pic.twitter.com/iOryfdoXSz — H (@hamdaxvv) February 21, 2019

In response to the alleged cheating, Kylie Cosmetics slashed the price on the Jordy Velvet Liquid Lipstick Lip Kit in half. That product has since sold out.

However, there are still other products from the Kylie X Jordyn collection still available.

Please. Do not stop with the Jordyn Woods / Kylie Jenner / Tristan Thompson memes. PLEASE DONT STOP. pic.twitter.com/xxH7JSKuST — Oscar (@olamas) February 21, 2019

Finally, it is also being reported that Woods is moving out of Jenner’s home, where she has been residing.

She is said to be moving back in with her mother. “It’s been a difficult time and she’s broken up about it. She’s heading home to be with her mom,” one source told PEOPLE.

At this time, no one involved appears to have issued an official statement on the cheating allegations.