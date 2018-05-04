Tristan Thompson’s Latest Instagram Post Is Not Winning Over Fans

Tristan Thompson may be back on social media, but he is getting a lot of heat from fans.

Since his return to social media after a lengthy period of silence, the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been sticking to posts about basketball and staying mum about the cheating scandal that made headlines shortly before his daughter’s birth on April 12. In his latest post, the NBA player, who is in the throes of the NBA playoffs, celebrated the Cavs being in game one of the playoffs.

“FEELS GOOD TO BE BACK IN THE 6,” Thomspon captioned the image, though his fans found little to celebrate.

“Have you got any baby mamas back though,” one person asked.

“We wanna see u acknowledge what is truly important.. TRUE,” another wrote.

“We don’t want u here tho…” one person candidly commented.

“Even the audience hates you ….look at their faces,” someone else commented.

“Is a public apology to all the women you have mistreated too much to ask?” another questioned.

Thompson’s return to the court following the cheating scandal, which hit not even 48 hours before Kardashian went into labor and gave birth to baby True, has not been met with the warmest welcome.

As he took the court during his first game back on April 11, he was booed when he was subbed into the game at Quicken Loans Arena.

Since that less-than-a-hero’s welcome, Thompson has mostly been riding the bench. As the team snatched a home-court victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, April 18, Thompson was watching the whole thing from the sidelines. In a separate game he only played for a total of two minutes.

To make matters worse, the NBA player reportedly decided to invite another woman to the playoff games over Khloé Kardashian, a source claiming that after helping the Cleveland Cavaliers take Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers, Thompson offered his four box seat tickets to Lani Blair, the woman he was spotted cheating with, after Kardashian rejected them.

“He’s crazy, crazy about Lani and isn’t trying to hide her. Lani’s been asking to come to his games to cheer him on for the longest time but Tristan always wanted to keep her in the background, until now,” a source revealed. “Khloe has no idea that Tristan did this and it seems like Tristan doesn’t care about her knowing either.”

Thompson has also found himself in hot water with all-star team captain, Lebron James, who is “livid” with him. Thompson and James are teammates on the Cavaliers, who are currently working toward trying to bring home another NBA championship.