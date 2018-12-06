Tristan Thompson Fined for Making ‘Inappropriate Gesture’ During Cleveland Cavaliers Game

Tristan Thompson has been fined by the NBA for making an “inappropriate gesture” during a recent Cleveland Cavaliers game.

According to PEOPLE, the incident took place on Dec. 3 while the Cavaliers were playing an away game against the Brooklyn Nets. In footage of the game that surfaced, Thompson could be seen giving the middle finger to a portion of the crowd after the Nets missed a three-point attempt. The Cavaliers did end up winning the game, 99-97.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The NBA has since announced that Thompson has been fined $15,000 for “making an inappropriate gesture toward a spectator.”

The #NBA has fined Tristan Thompson $15,000 for letting Nets fans get a good look at one of his fingers. pic.twitter.com/x2Nh874W2v — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) December 6, 2018

Thompson has had quite a few headline-making moments over the past year, not the least of which was the footage that emerged reportedly showing him cheating on his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian while she was pregnant with their child.

Their daughter True was born in April, and the couple has reportedly since been working on their relationship. They are even said to be interested in having another child.

“She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling,” a source close to the couple said. “In her mind, she and Tristan are fine.”

Kardashian has recently defended her relationship with Thompson to the public, with the reality TV star recently clapping back at people who criticized her for spending Thanksgiving with the NBA player.

“Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly find thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not,” she said.

“The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!!” Kardashian continued. “Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol.”

In addition to defending her romantic relationship with Thompson, she also recently defended her decision to allow him in the delivery room during the birth of their daughter True, during an episode of KUWTK.

“Don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions,” Kardashian said. “Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time. I want to experience this magical moment, and I want this for me and my daughter, and for him at the end of the day.”