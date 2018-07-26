Tristan Thompson Feels Trapped With Khloe Kardashian, Source Says

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s attempts to reconcile following a scathing cheating scandal are reportedly proving to be fruitless.

Kardashian and Thompson are trying their hardest to work through the drama that has shrouded their relationship since just before they welcomed their daughter into the world, but according to several sources, the couple seems to be at a standstill, with the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player wanting out of the relationship.

“Khloé and Tristan are still not fully OK. They act like they are when they’re in front of others, but it’s all a show at this point,” a source told Us Weekly.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together in April, a little girl they named True, have reportedly entered couple’s therapy in an attempt to work through the troubles in their relationship caused by Thompson’s infidelity.

“One thousand percent they are working through couple’s therapy. She’s working hard, he’s working hard. You can’t just earn trust back in two months,” Lisa Stanley, a close friend of Kris Jenner, said during an interview on KIIS FM’s Celeb HQ radio show. “She doesn’t want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar, and she didn’t want to do it again…Khloe was always going to try make this work, for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man. She was never planning on leaving him.”

However, it seems that Kardashian and Thompson’s attempts to reconcile may be futile, as a second source told Us Weekly that the NBA player feels trapped in their relationship and has stopped attending the therapy sessions.

“Tristan is feeling trapped in a bad relationship. He’s no longer going with Khloé for sessions. He just didn’t feel it was helping to discuss s– that happened months ago,” the source said, adding that Thompson “wants to go back to Cleveland ASAP.”

In April, just days before the couple welcomed baby True, news broke that Thompson had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City and had brought her back to his hotel room. Subsequent video footage released showed the NBA player kissing another woman. It was soon reported that Thompson had cheated on his Keeping Up With the Kardashians girlfriend with a number of women, threatening to ruin their relationship.

However, both Kardashian and Thompson seemed willing to give their relationship a second chance, the two moving in together at their Cleveland, Ohio lake-front property before eventually returning to Los Angeles in mid-June.