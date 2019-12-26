Tristan Thompson Attends Kardashian Annual Christmas Party With Ex Khloe

Tristan Thompson was seen at the Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party on Tuesday and he was there with his ex Khloe Kardashian according to InTouch Weekly. This comes on the heels of the NBA star calling Kardashian and their daughter, True Thompson his “family” on Instagram. Thompson and Kardashian posted photos of them at the party through their Instagram stories.

The one thing about this is Thompson and Kardashian did not post any photos of them together. So while the two are on good terms, they may not be at the level where they want to been seen together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are coparenting so well right now,” she wrote on Twitter on December 1. “It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters.”

Earlier in the week, Kardashian posted an Instagram photo of her and their daughter and Thompson commented by calling them “family.” That did not sit well with a few Instagram users who are angry at him for has been caught cheating on her.

“you aren’t family,” one fan wrote. “You are just the baby’s Dad.”

“Family you broke previously,” another echoed.

“if you loved her for real you would of never put yourself in a situation where she was going to get hurt,” another fan criticized.

“He has ONLY True, let’s be factual here,” added another.

“Wow. Family. Really? After you hurt her over and over?” added another fan. “That’s not what a real man do (sic). You should be shamed of yourself to say family. Leave her alone.”

Thompson was caught cheating with Jordyn Woods who was best friends with Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner. Woods told her side of the story on Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk in February, but host Jada Pinkett Smith revealed earlier this month that Woods took a lie detector test to prove she did not have any relations with Thompson.

“Jordyn did take a lie detector test and it was Jordyn’s request,” Smith explained. “It was her request to be here and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with over 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.”

“I just want everyone to know that I’m telling the truth and that’s the most important part of the story for me, is the truth,” Woods shared.

Thompson currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He helped the team win an NBA title in 2016.