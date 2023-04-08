Trisha Yearwood Warns Her Fans About CBD Scam

Trisha Yearwood has cautioned her fans about a health scam using her likeness to sell its products. The country music star posted the warning in an April 6 Instagram post: "To my friends and fans, please know that I have NEVER sold nor endorsed any product advertised as 'Keto Gummies.' Fake advertisers are exploiting my name, my face, my voice, and my overall likeness without my permission. The truth is I don't know what's in this product, who manufactures it, and I have no idea if it is safe to consume. Please know that I will ALWAYS tell you if I endorse a product and if you ever have any questions, please just ask. These ads appear to be part of a targeted scam. Please don't fall for them!!"

The weight loss scam claimed that Yearwood endorsed various keto gummies, CBD gummies, or diet pills products, which was false. As Yearwood mentioned, she and other celebrities who appear in these scams have nothing to do with these keto or CBD gummies products. The internet is awash with fake ads on Facebook and TikTok, as well as fake reviews with Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks endorsing the items. However, Yearwood has been candid about her weight loss journey, revealing to Good Housekeeping in 2013 how she decided that year to finally get her health in order. Yearwood followed a strict diet of fruits, vegetables, and lean protein for a solid month, which she knew from her years of dabbling was the core of every credible weight-loss plan.

A few times a week, Yearwood told Good Housekeeping she made seven days' worth of meals and snacks from the "good" foods she loves-cabbage, carrots, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, apples, grapefruit, and grilled chicken. "I made it simple [and very low-calorie] because I knew I wouldn't stay on it unless I saw results fast." In addition, she cut out white foods like sugar, pasta, and white bread because they are nutritionally empty and could lead to overeating. The singer said she avoided eating late into the night by crocheting furiously at the back of the house, far away from the kitchen. However, Yearwood's friends suggested another strategy, to try Zumba. Despite initially feeling intimidated, Yearwood told the outlet Zumba classes had worked well, both time and energy-wise: "If I go to Zumba at 6:30, I don't get home until almost eight o'clock. I don't want to eat after I've burned all those calories, plus I don't have as much free time before bedtime."