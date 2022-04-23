Singer Trey Songz Faces More Allegations Amid Demand for $5 Million Settlement

✖

Trey Songz has been keeping a low profile in recent years, but his name remains in the headlines. The "Neighbors Know My Name" singer has been named by multiple women in allegations of sexual misconduct. Songz denies such, but the allegations continue to mount. While other accusations have surfaced verbally or on Twitter and via other social media platforms, a new accuser has come forth with video evidence that many consider being damaging.

TMZ obtained video footage that shows the singer approaching the woman at a party in Aug. 2013. In the video, Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson, yanks down the woman's bathing suit top and exposes her breast while chanting "Titties in the open." In the suit, the woman Megan Johnson and her attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck are demanding a $5 million settlement to keep the matter out of court. Johnson isn't the only person who is represented by the team. Former college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, Jauhara Jeffries, and a Jane Doe all of whom have all made separate sexual assault claims against Songz, are also represented by the legal team.

Johnson says she encountered Songz at an event called Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT, in the VIP tent. Johnson alleges she was having a friend take a picture of her, but was interrupted by Songz who came up from behind and pulled her breast out from her bikini top and then chanted "T***ies in the Open" four different times.

In the video, Johnson quickly reaches up to cover her chest. Though Johnson appears to have laughed it off, her attorneys claim she was humiliated, and the incident caused lasting damage. She claims she suffered emotional distress and self-harm.

TMZ notes that the statute of limitations for this crime in CT is generally 3 years. But in cases of an alleged victim having a memory issue where she doesn't recall anything until she is triggered years later, she may be able to try to extend that period.

Gonzalez has publicly accused Songz of rape. "With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel," Gonzalez claimed on social media last year.

Singer Keke Palmer also accused Songzp of "sexual intimidation." She alleges that she hid in a closet in order to not be filmed against her wishes while at a party hosted by Songz for a music video she was unaware of him shooting. Songz denies all allegations against him.