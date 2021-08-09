Trevor Moore Mourned by Peers and Whitest Kids U Know Fans After Sudden Passing
Trevor Moore, the comedian credited with the creation of the comedy group Whitest Kids U Know, died from an accident on Friday evening. He was 41 years old. His manager confirmed his death, sending along a statement to Deadline on behalf of Moore's wife and family. “We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend, and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world," it read. "We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”
Moore created the famed group with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumeter. It began in New York, but quickly grew to national attention after winning the Best Sketch Group honor at the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in 2006. Cregger and Brown also issued a statement following the loss. “Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator, and the driving force behind WKUK," they wrote. "He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.” Moore is survived by his wife Aimee Carlson, his son August, as well as a group of extended family and friends.
The comedy world poured out their condolences online, sharing their stories and experiences with Moore over the years. "Trevor Moore wrote a scene for me where I try substitute teaching, promptly have a mental breakdown in front of a class of kids, burst into tears, run away, and knock myself unconscious on a door jam," tweeted comedian Matt Braunger. "A true gift from a generous king. Thanks, brother."
Damn…RIP Trevor Moore. Absolute legend…— JonTron (@JonTronShow) August 8, 2021
"The amount of different things Trevor Moore did," tweeted SNL alum Brooks Whelan. "Public access show in high school. Stand up in college. 5 seasons of a great TV sketch show. Starred in a major movie. Regular on a network tv show. Released a ton of music. Created a prank show that had 60 eps. RIP comedy’s Forrest Gump."
"Everyone that knew Trevor Moore and works in comedy can't even make dark jokes on text about his passing," tweeted writer Jake Fogelnest. "It says a lot about how loved he was. Usually it takes about 10 seconds before someone makes a joke. It's what comedians do. Sorry, Trevor. Feels like we're letting you down."
Because Trevor already did it https://t.co/NGUQONd8gk— teek (@jordpayn) August 8, 2021
"Please take some time today to watch the work of Trevor Moore," tweeted comedian and Superstore star Colton Dunn. "He was an incredibly talented man. An incredibly nice dude. And fucking funny ass kid. Love and support to his family and friend."
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Comedian Ron Funches tweeted about Moore's passing, expressing his grief over the loss of his friend. "I love you Trevor. WKUK forever," he wrote. "Kind Weirdness forever. Truly a special man. RIP. I’m so glad I at least got to talk to you for an hour recently. Im so grateful for that. Universe please protect his family."
I guess I can say now. Trevor Moore Rest In Peace my brother. https://t.co/UtdrO9wjh2— Ron Funches (@RonFunches) August 7, 2021
"I interviewed Trevor for my podcast just before I left for vacation," Funches continued. "He spoke so much of his joy in being a family man and working in children’s entertainment while still making WKUK. He also gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve received. I am stunned sad and motivated."
Last time I spoke to Trevor Moore he tried to ruin my wedding anniversary by reminding me the bombing of Hiroshima took place August 6th. What a truly smart weird fun man. I told him my anniversary was august 7th and this fucker still found a way to ruin it for me. 💔— Ron Funches (@RonFunches) August 7, 2021