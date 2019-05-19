Travis Tritt’s Country Music Fans React to Fatal DUI Car Crash

Country superstar Travis Tritt is lucky to be alive following a frightening accident involving his tour bus and two other vehicles in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Friday. The “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive” singer took to Twitter to share details about the incident with fans, revealing that two people were killed, and his bus was turned over, The Blast reported.

Following news of the accident, fans took to the social media site to send Tritt their condolences, express how grateful they were he was OK, and thank him for encouraging people to drive sober. Tritt said on Twitter that things “could’ve been so much worse,” pleading with folks to “Know when to admit that you are too impaired to drive.”

Hey Travis, thanks for the kind words! I lost a beautiful sister in that accident and I’m headed there to help my brother in-law get home. Her name was Tonda Cross,so sing her a song at your next concert… I’m glad you guys are okay. — jeff farmer (@jefffar26775623) May 18, 2019

We are so glad you all are okay. We second this message. NEVER get behind the wheel while intoxicated. There is ZERO excuse for it. Call a friend, an ex, an Uber, a Lift, your in-laws, your family, whoever but never drink and and drive. — 105.1 The Bull 🐂 (@TheBull1051) May 18, 2019

Thank God you and those in your tour bus are safe and physically unharmed. 🙏🏻 I know this is something that will never be forgotten, so please make sure those in need get emotional counseling. Prayers for those injured and who died in the accident, and for their loved ones! — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) May 18, 2019

OMG I am so sorry about the other people in the other car but I am so happy that you are okay. My prayers 🙏🙏🙏 are with the family — Connie Adams (@ConnieA80134122) May 18, 2019

Prayers for all involved. A friend & I were in an accident when we were 18 and she was killed. A drunk driver. 3 prior DUI’s. Such a selfish act that leaves lasting effects on so many. — Holly Brooks (@BrooksPlace1225) May 18, 2019

The Blast reported that Tritt’s bus swerved to avoid colliding with two other vehicles. The 56-year-old singer said in tweets sent after the incident that the bus sustained only minor damage in the accident. No one onboard was hurt, according to Tritt. Two people in other vehicles were killed. At least one person was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A Jeep was heading the wrong direction down the highway before the accident occurred. The vehicle apparently crashed into a pickup truck in front of the tour bus, leaving the driver of the Jeep, and a truck passenger, dead.

“We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach,” Tritt wrote on Twitter. “Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died.”

“I’m told two people were killed in tonight’s accident as the result of someone who was obviously driving drunk or impaired,” he wrote in a separate message. “Just a sober reminder to everyone to never drive if you’ve been drinking or impaired in any way.”

On Saturday, Tritt returned to Twitter to assure fans he would be going forward with shows scheduled for that night, and Sunday. He said that “in spite of the accident,” he intended to take the stage. Tritt tweeted that he was “grateful” for fans’ concern.

He performed in Hiawassee, Georgia on Saturday. Tritt posted an Instagram photo from the Anderson Music Hall before the show. He was expected to make the rest of his tour engagements moving forward. Tritt was scheduled to perform at the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday.

No more information about the accident has been revealed at this time. Fans continue to be touched by Tritt’s scary experience, and have not held back in expressing it on social media.