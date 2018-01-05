Travis Scott Refuses to Confirm He’s Expecting a Baby with Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott has officially spoken out for the first time about his reported baby on board with Kylie Jenner, but his answer only leave fans with more questions.

In a new cover interview with Billboard, the rapper, was asked directly about reports he’ll soon become a father.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing,” Scott said.

The musician kept just as tight-lipped when asked whether Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West has given him any advice about dating a KarJenner.

“Nah. I haven’t seen him deal with that. I just stay to myself,” the 25-year-old said, adding that the duo are “always working” on music together. “I see him every day.”

Despite Scott’s cryptic responses, multiple sources have confirmed that he and Jenner are expecting a baby girl due in February.

One of PEOPLE‘s insiders said Scott began telling friends about the pregnancy in July, and that he couldn’t “wait to be a dad.”

Still, the couple, who began dating publicly last April, have reportedly been dealing with relationship troubles in recent weeks.

A source told OK! Magazine in December that Jenner and Scott had been growing distant due to his grueling touring schedule and wild lifestyle. Jenner’s frustration apparently led to a blow-out fight that ended with him leaving, issues unresolved.

“Kylie is really paranoid that Travis is partying with strippers instead of being there for her. He’s a real live-for-the-moment kind of guy and didn’t expect he’d become a dad so young. He doesn’t quite feel ready for it,” the insider said. Scott was seen days later entering a Los Angeles strip club with friends.

“Kylie thought that some tough love was what Travis needed, but it backfired and now there’s no telling whether he’ll come back. Travis is a decent guy, and his friends think he will try to do the right thing by his child, but Kylie has to face the sad reality that things may be over between them for good,” the source continued.

Despite insiders’ claims that the couple have split, PEOPLE reported Wednesday that they are still together amid the drama. The pair also posed together at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, strategically cropping their photobooth shots above Jenner’s belly.

Scott and Jenner continue to dodge reports of their pregnancy (while offering up frequent teases to keep fans guessing), but sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have confirmed new additions to their respective families in the coming months.

Khloe is expected to welcome her first child with NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson in March, while Kim and husband West will welcome their third child, a girl, via surrogate later this month.