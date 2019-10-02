Travis Scott Dropping New Music in Wake of Kylie Jenner Breakup

Travis Scott is prepping a new single, just as he and Kylie Jenner‘s relationship reportedly has come to an end. A source spoke to TMZ, saying the two will co-parent their daughter, Stormi. Neither of the two have made any public comment since the story was revealed, although Scott did make a post on Instagram that has fans confused as to what the artwork he posted means.

Scott was notably absent over the weekend when Jenner was in attendance at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding. There, Jenner was spotted dancing with longtime friend, Jaden Smith. That, though, is nothing more than a friendship as the original report shut down any rumors about those two.

As for Scott, he has a big week ahead as he prepares to release a new song on Friday. He shared the news of his newest single on Instagram as she dropped the name, “Highest in the Room.”

Prior to the breakup, Scott’s had a pretty strong year to date. He put out a documentary on Netflix called Look Mom I Can Fly. The movie looked back on his journey, going from his earlier years as a up-and-comer in the game to the breakthrough album, Astroworld.

In addition to that, his work was found on the For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones) album in which he teamed up with SZA and The Weeknd on the track, “Power is Power.” Scott also linked up with Post Malone recently on his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

In regards to Astroworld, the album skyrocketed upon its release in August of 2018. His third studio album debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 before becoming certified double platinum. It also received Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song on the track “Sicko Mode.”

In an interview with Billboard earlier this year, Scott, along with fellow rapper Nas, spoke about the future of the industry and continuing to break down walls like their predecessors.

“The past generation knocked down so many doors where, you know, they were spitting a lot of pain, man. They was dealing with a lot of police stuff. We’re still dealing with that now, but it wasn’t so free. Now we got more of a voice at the label,” Scott shared.

If it’s any indication, expect Scott to keep upping the ante on his albums.