Travis Scott Appears to Shade Ex Kylie Jenner’s Last ‘Thirst Trap’ of 2019

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s relationship definitely had its ups and downs in 2019. Based on Scott’s response to Jenner’s final “thirst trap” of 2019, the former couple may just be ending the year on a shady note.

Jenner decided to post one last “thirst trap” of the decade on Dec. 29, when the reality star posed in a lingerie set in black-and-white shots taken by her friend Victoria Villarroel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap,” she captioned the snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 29, 2019 at 2:53pm PST

While Jenner’s slideshow certainly got many people talking, the thing about the post that caught the most attention was Scott’s apparent response to it. According to Us Weekly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s ex-boyfriend took to his Instagram Story shortly after she published her photos and wrote a simple, “Lol.”

It’s unclear exactly what his message was in response to, but the timing has led some to believe it was a shady comment directed towards Jenner’s recent post.

This whole Instagram drama comes a few months after Jenner and Scott, who share daughter Stormi Webster, parted ways. On Oct. 1, TMZ reported that the two were splitting up after about two years together. Following the news of their split, both Jenner and Scott spoke out about the breakup. They also cleared up some rumors about how that breakup came to be.

Shortly after they split, it was rumored that Jenner was spending time with her ex-boyfriend, Tyga. But, the KUWTK star set the record straight on Twitter.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote. “our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she went on to clarify. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

According to PEOPLE, Scott also addressed the pair’s split. Additionally, he addressed rumors that cheating may have had something to do with their break-up.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” he wrote on his Instagram Story back in October.

“Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real,” he added.