Tour Johnny Cash's 4,500-Square-Foot California Estate (Photos)
Johnny Cash built his own dream home in Casita Springs, California back in 1961, and it is still standing today. The house sold last year for well over its asking price, and the real estate listing means that a whole tour's worth of new photos were taken in the process. The listing photos were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, giving fans a chance to tour Cash's home.
Cash bought about six acres of land at the height of his success and built a 4,500 square-foot home for his family. The listing notes that elements of the property seem to be inspired by – or inspiration for – Cash's lyrics, such as the sunny hills covered in wild flowers. However, the house has also been updated with modern luxuries that make it a real estate gem. It was reportedly listed for $1.35 million in early 2022, but eventually sold for $1.85 million.
Cash reportedly intended to raise his family at the house in Casitas Springs, but it didn't work out that way for him. He and his wife, Vivian Liberto, moved into the house in 1961 with their four daughters – Roseanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara – but in 1966 Liberto filed for divorce.
The house has many of the original features envisioned by Cash, and it is certainly still a piece of music industry history. Scroll on for a tour of the house that Cash had built for his family.
Exterior
From the outside you can see the sprawling size of Cash's home – but also the size of the landscape it is nestled in.
Living Space
These photos give a good sense of the combination of rustic and modern aesthetics at work here. The main living space uses natural wood to for a down-to-earth feel while other parts of the home are painted white and furnished differently.
Fireplace
The wrap-around fireplace is one of the central features of this house. It doesn't seem to lend itself well to a TV mount or other modern uses, but for those that love a rustic look this is a unique feature to have.
Wall-Mounted Turntable
Another feature attributed to Cash by the listing agents is this wall-mounted turntable. It has been preserved since the house was originally built.
Bedroom 1
There are two primary bedrooms in this house – reportedly built that way because of Cash's tendency to work through the night.
Bedroom 2
The second bedroom has a sliding door that opens right into the pool area and the patio. Cash was reportedly apt to host barbecues here and even play music for his neighbors.
Studio
This studio has reportedly been preserved since Cash's time as well. He would have worked through the night in here composing some of the songs that made him famous for the rest of his life.
View
The view from Cash's property was one of the main attractions for the singer. In particular, he was reportedly fond of the flowers that bloomed here all year round.
Town Pride
Finally, it's clear that Casitas Springs is still proud to have been Cash's home for so many years – even if the singer himself spent much of that time on tour.