Tour Johnny Cash's 4,500-Square-Foot California Estate (Photos)

Johnny Cash built his own dream home in Casita Springs, California back in 1961, and it is still standing today. The house sold last year for well over its asking price, and the real estate listing means that a whole tour's worth of new photos were taken in the process. The listing photos were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, giving fans a chance to tour Cash's home.

Cash bought about six acres of land at the height of his success and built a 4,500 square-foot home for his family. The listing notes that elements of the property seem to be inspired by – or inspiration for – Cash's lyrics, such as the sunny hills covered in wild flowers. However, the house has also been updated with modern luxuries that make it a real estate gem. It was reportedly listed for $1.35 million in early 2022, but eventually sold for $1.85 million.

Cash reportedly intended to raise his family at the house in Casitas Springs, but it didn't work out that way for him. He and his wife, Vivian Liberto, moved into the house in 1961 with their four daughters – Roseanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara – but in 1966 Liberto filed for divorce.

The house has many of the original features envisioned by Cash, and it is certainly still a piece of music industry history. Scroll on for a tour of the house that Cash had built for his family.