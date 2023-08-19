Kenny Rogers Fans Awestruck By Photos of His $4.4 Million Former Atlanta Mansion

Kenny Rogers sadly died on March 20, 2020, leaving fans with time since his passing to look into and remember all the iconic country singer's life. Fans are revisiting his music, learning about his family life and digging into his interests outside the music industry. One of those interests was real estate, as a recent gallery from Top Ten Real Estate Deals shows. The site recently revealed a gallery of one of Rogers' former homes, which is currently for sale.

The mansion is located near Atlanta in the Tuxedo Park area. The "Islands in the Stream" singer bought the house in 2009 for $2.8 million dollars, and sold it furnished just two years later for $3.725 million. It's back on the market once more, but the price is even higher. The current owners are asking $4.495 million for the property. That's quite the price, being as the home has a whopping 7,000 square feet and a pool.

The photos of the estate went viral when they were shared on Facebook, and PopCulture.com's country fanbase sounded off with loads of replies in the comments section. Many complimented the home, Rogers' taste and shared fond thoughts on the late country icon. Scroll to see the mansion and what his fans think of the estate.