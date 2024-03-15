Cara Delevingne's California Home Catches Fire, Requires Massive Emergency Response

Cara Delevingne's home caught fire early Friday morning, causing firefighters to mount an intensive response, and one individual had to be treated for smoke inhalation as a result. TMZ, which first reported the news, said four ambulances responded to the scene. The 31-year-old actress-model was not home when this happened. She had been photographed in England on Thursday evening after performing at Playhouse Theater.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that the flames at Delevingne's home in Studio City, California, erupted just before 4 a.m. PT. It took more than two hours for 94 firefighters to extinguish the fires. The LAFD said, "Firefighters arrived to find a 6,650-square-foot two-story home built in 1971, with heavy fire in the rear, which consumed one room in the rear and developed into a deep-seated attic fire."

Investigation underway after Studio City home reportedly owned by Cara Delevingne catches fire. Model was not home. One @LAFD transported with minor injuries. Arson investigators on scene. @foxla pic.twitter.com/TvvLBzBxYn — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) March 15, 2024

"Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members," the spokesperson continued. "The house subsequently sustained a roof collapse, as firefighters continued to apply hose streams from the exterior. Ultimately, it took 94 firefighters two hours and 16 minutes to access, confine, and extinguish the flames."

In addition, the spokesperson stated that one of the firefighters was transported to a hospital in fair condition, and another occupant received minor smoke inhalation as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

On her Instagram Stories today, Delevingne posted a photo of her two cats and appeared to be grieving their loss. The caption of her post read, "My heart is broken today ... I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have."

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times from 2021, Delevingne bought the 8,000-square-foot mansion back in 2019 for $7 million. A report out of TMZ says that the home also has a great deal of history since the Von der Ahe family, the founders of the Vons supermarket chain, originally built it in 1941. Delevingne purchased the property after she listed her 4,000-square-foot home, which she had bought with her sister, Poppy Delevingne, from Jared Leto.