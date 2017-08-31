Celebrity

Tori Roloff Shares Snaps From Family Photo Shoot

Tori Roloff continues to share adorable pictures of her son Jackson, but this time she posted a […]

By

Tori Roloff continues to share adorable pictures of her son Jackson, but this time she posted a few snaps from a professional family photo shoot.

Roloff and her husband Zach along with their son posed for a series of photos in a meadow as the sun was setting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mother of one wore a black dress with her hair in curls, while Zach chose a grey and white striped polo. Little Jackson looked adorable in a denim shirt with khaki shorts.

“I can not wait to plaster these photos all over my house,” Roloff captioned another post with a series of photos. “I am literally dying over how perfect they are!”

In the last photo of the series, baby Jackson is fast asleep lying on a quilt in a white shirt and jean shorts. The peaceful pose makes for the perfect portrait of the little one.

Click through the photos below to see more from the family’s photo shoot.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts