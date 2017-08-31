Tori Roloff Shares Snaps From Family Photo Shoot

Tori Roloff continues to share adorable pictures of her son Jackson, but this time she posted a few snaps from a professional family photo shoot.

Roloff and her husband Zach along with their son posed for a series of photos in a meadow as the sun was setting.

The mother of one wore a black dress with her hair in curls, while Zach chose a grey and white striped polo. Little Jackson looked adorable in a denim shirt with khaki shorts.

“I can not wait to plaster these photos all over my house,” Roloff captioned another post with a series of photos. “I am literally dying over how perfect they are!”

In the last photo of the series, baby Jackson is fast asleep lying on a quilt in a white shirt and jean shorts. The peaceful pose makes for the perfect portrait of the little one.

