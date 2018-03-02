Tori Spelling’s Reported ‘Nervous Breakdown’ Sparked Two Police Calls in 24 Hours

Tori Spelling’s reported breakdown on Thursday marked the second time police had been called to her home in 24 hours.

Cops were sent to Spelling’s Woodland Hills, California family home on Thursday morning after a 911 call from inside the house around 7 a.m. claimed she was having some sort of breakdown.

The dispatch call to officers reported a “female” with possible “mental illness.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they were called to the Mulholland Drive home after a caller claimed that Spelling was being very aggressive and going through what one source describes as a “nervous breakdown.”

Insiders said that Spelling did not have any weapons, but she snapped enough for someone in the house to call an emergency operator.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Spelling and her husband, 51-year-old Dean McDermott, have been at odds, fighting over money and the kids, and that an argument between them sparked her outburst leading to the 911 call.

The call to which police officers responded was the second time in 24 hours that the family had dialed 911.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum previously called police herself on Wednesday night because she thought someone was breaking into her house, but it turned out to be McDermott coming home.

According to the source, McDermott had actually left the house for a couple of days for a break from their marital issues, which is why when he came home on Wednesday night, Spelling thought there was a break-in.

“She had no idea he had walked in the door and it scared her,” the insider said. “She is obsessed with trying to make her relationship with Dean work despite all their issues. Her breakdown came after she and Dean had been fighting. She literally was hysterical and, sadly, the kids were home and everyone was scared… She is under far too much pressure.”

The source said that Spelling has been under extreme stress, both to care for her family and iron out her mounting financial burdens, which may have contributed to her apparent breakdown.

“There are several things that led up to this, and she really couldn’t take the pressure any longer,” the source said of the 44-year-old actress.

In November 2016, Spelling was sued by American Express for $87,000 in credit card debt. In January of that same year, she was also sued by American Express for an unpaid $38,000 bill, which she was ordered to pay in full along with $855 in court fees. The source said that Spelling has had to lean on her mother, Candy, for money to help pay the bills.

The source added that Spelling has “spent weeks at home alone with her family,” ignoring her friends and going silent on social media — which is something of which fans have also taken notice.

No arrests were made after police arrived, and Spelling has since “calmed down,” according to the source. “I think she knows it’s time for a change.”

Spelling and McDermott have been married for 12 years and share five children together: Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1.