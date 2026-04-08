Tori Spelling Says ‘Guardian Angels Were With Us That Day’ During Car Crash With Her Kids

Tori Spelling is thanking the “guardian angels” she says were with her and her kids as they were involved in a terrifying car crash.

Days after Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 52, was involved in a car crash in Temecula, Calif., on Thursday while driving with four of her children and three of their friends, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the people who were there for them in their hour of need.

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“We are so grateful and so lucky, because it could have been so much worse,” Spelling said in a video post on Tuesday. “I’m just really grateful that in a split second, guardian angels were definitely with us that day.”

Spelling, who is mom to five kids with ex-husband Dean McDermott — Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9 — claimed that the collision occurred when the other driver, who was “speeding, going crazy, crazy fast,” allegedly drove through a red light, where it hit her vehicle.

“In a split second, I looked to my right, and I saw he was coming full on, full impact into the side of our car,” Spelling recalled. “I turned hard left, as hard as I could, as fast as I could, to avoid as much impact on the children as possible.”

The actress thanked the first responders for caring for her and the kids, all seven of whom were transferred to the hospital via ambulance for cuts, bruises, contusions and concussions, as per TMZ.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Tori Spelling attends “The Carters” special screening at AMC The Grove 14 on April 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

“I’m grateful to everyone who has reached out and repeatedly checked on us and offered to do whatever we needed to get us through this and all the blessings everyone has sent,” Spelling added, concluding that she is “still putting [her] thoughts together about everything that happened,” but has “so much gratitude for life and the bravery of all of the kids in the car with what they went through.”

No arrests have been made in Spelling’s crash at this time, as per the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.