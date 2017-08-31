Here’s The Party Tori Spelling Threw During Their Cash Crisis

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott held an lavish birthday party for their daughter over the weekend, despite their ongoing financial troubles.

Тори Спеллинг устроила для дочки вечеринку в честь дня рождения! Темой праздника стали единороги 🦄 #torispelling #unicorns #peopletalkru A post shared by PE✪PLETALK.RU (@peopletalkru) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

The couple, who owe hundreds of thousands to numerous creditors, held a princess/unicorn themed party to celebrate 9-year-old daughter Stella's special day.

According to the Daily Mail, the party featured a custom-unicorn cake, cookies and donuts. Dean was also cooking up some more sweet snacks for the event, which was held at an outdoor tennis court in Los Angeles. There were also a pinata and a craft station.

The proud parents also rented a "unicorn" pony from Ford Farms, a petting zoo rental company based in Lindsay, California. According to the company's site, the unicorn rental package could have cost anywhere from $150 to $500.

Back in May a judge ruled that the couple will be forced to pay off $220k owed to City National Bank. Last year, the Tori & Dean stars was issued a lien by the state of California for $707,487.30 in unpaid federal taxes. Tori also reportedly owes more than $87,000 in unpaid credit card debt to American Express.

Regardless of the cost, those in attendance, including the birthday girl, seemed to have had a blast. Based on social media posts, guests included Spelling's former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Jennie Garth and Las Vegas hair stylist Chita Beseau.

In Beseau's post about the event, she wrote, "My Unicorn dreams came true !!🦄✨🌈 Unicorn hair, Glitter sushi , and a real Unicorn with @torispelling and her beautiful family"

See more photos from the event below: