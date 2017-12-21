Tori Spelling’s Best Instagram Moments

Tori Spelling’s Instagram is home to some of the sweetest, weirdest, funniest, most lavish photos on the platform.

From Christmas card reveals to romantic baby bump shots or puns directed toward Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jennie Garth, it’s one feed you need to follow for entertainment and mom-spiration.

In case you missed them (or just want to relive the magic), check out Spelling’s most memorable Instagram posts of 2017.

They feature her five kids, husband Dean McDermott and her beloved chickens.

Family Christmas card:

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Nov 21, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Paid partnership or not, Spelling’s annual Christmas card photos are always a sight to behold. This year, the family of seven posed in their chic winter attire for the portrait, sponsored by card company Simply to Impress for another year.

“So excited for our 2017 holiday card… I just couldn’t wait to show off our growing family! I ordered from SimplytoImpress.com again this year. I’ve been a big fan for years. Their cards are just SO cute! … super stylish, great prices and fast delivery! Happy Holidays from the McDermotts!” she captioned the family photo featuring husband Dean McDermott and their kids: Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 9 months.

‘Tori & Dean: Inn Love’ throwback:

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on May 19, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Spelling relishes in any opportunity to promote her past project and or poke fun at herself. In this case, she hit them both in a single post! The former reality TV personality looked back at her canceled series Tori & Dean: Inn Love with a naughty caption about their festive attire.

“Playing the roles of pregger drag queen maid and stripper plumber today are @torispelling & @imdeanmcdermott JK!” she wrote alongside the promotional picture. “It’s #fbf and that was 10 years ago. The billboard for ‘Tori&Dean:Inn Love.’ I was pregnant with my 1st- Liam. Time does fly! We miss filming that show.”

Fans will remember that the couple also starred in series Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever, Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings and, most recently, True Tori.

Baby bump:

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:09am PST

One of Spelling’s most treasured facets of life is tradition, which is blatantly evident by her Instagram feed. From Christmas cards to baby bump portraits, the mom of five is all about consistency.

With this photo, the actress revealed that her friend Elizabeth Messina has been the sole photographer of all five of her pregnancy photos, including Beau, who was born in March.

“My beautiful and dear friend @elizabethmessina has photographed all of my babies in my belly. #5 didn’t disappoint. I feel the most comfortable, confident, natural, and beautiful when I am pregnant. The pregnant body is such a gift! Thanks Elizabeth for always capturing my heart and soul… I [love] you forever,” she wrote in the caption.

Emotions for ‘Inner Beauty Day’:

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Despite a challenging year for Spelling, which included more drama concerning her husband’s affair and their financial struggles, which could land them in jail, the actress still shares optimistic messages with fans.

She celebrated National Inner Beauty Day in October with a colorfully-lit selfie and lengthy message of love, celebrating her worth and beauty.



“Everyone has a story, a passion that expresses who we are as individuals. Our strength lies in embracing that story without filtering it through someone else’s definition of beauty. When our core values are reflected on the outside, we have indeed given the world the gift we were born to give,” she wrote.



“Show people how brightly you shine from the inside out! We all deserve to shine,” the mom added.

Tending to her chickens:

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

What’s an epic Instagram feed without some random humor-inducing photos of a fashion-forward outfit and some chickens? Spelling has apparently dubbed it “chicken chic.”

“Just a typical morning feeding my chickens… #ChickenChic #GreenAcres#DesignerBarnyard,” she captioned the photo of herself tossing feed to her animals.

The fun (and rather odd) post was well loved by fans; it has nearly 14,000 likes from her 1,000,000 followers.

Peeks at Beau’s over-the-top crib:

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

Though fans had mixed reviews on Spelling’s lavish nursery choices given their massive debt situation, it didn’t stop her from sharing intimate looks at Beau’s emerald-colored room.

“I’m in [love] with Baby Beau’s nursery! Even when I was pregnant, I felt like he was an old soul – a very wise, little man. So I wanted to do the anti-baby nursery. A functional, comfortable, soothing, yet chic and elevated nursery,” she wrote of the room’s design features.



“The green stone malachite has always been a favorite of mine. It was the inspiration for the room’s decor.

Thanks to everyone who helped me pull Baby Beau’s nursery together! Artwork above Beau’s crib DIY by The 4 McDermott kiddos & mama for baby bro!”

A pun for BFF Jennie Garth:

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Apr 3, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Fans love any glimpse of Spelling and best friend Jennie Garth. For the fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s birthday on April 3 this year, she penned a sweet — and punny — tribute to Garth, a friend for nearly three decades.

“A true friend just ‘Nose’ you!” Spelling wrote along with a photo of the friends giving an eskimo kiss. “Happy Birthday to my BFF and #Sister4Life I LOVE ❤️ You @jenniegarth xoxo.”

The ladies made their debut on Beverly Hills, 90210 when it premiered in 1990, and though the actresses may have said goodbye to their teen characters, they haven’t left each other.

“As my best friend my whole life, she completes me,” Spelling told E! News of their inseparable bond. “She makes me a better person and I think together we complement each other really well.”

Sharing a ‘mom’ moment

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Frequent snaps of Spelling’s five kids reveal that she is one proud mama, but this one stood out to fans for its sweet nature and emotional message.

“Sharing a private moment at sunset with my Finn. He might no longer be the baby in the family but he will always be MY baby,” she wrote of her second youngest offspring. “Finn and I went thru a very traumatic pregnancy together that I think bonded us in a very special way. We both made it thru and Finn has always been a Mama’s boy from birth.”

She shared a story of Finn’s coping strategies since the family welcomed a new baby into the house, and some advice for other parents of siblings.



“With multiple children I think it’s really important to spend one on one time with each of them. Even if just 5 minutes a Day. Have your special nicknames for them, your little inside lingo with them, and little bonds together that only the two of you share,” Spelling said. My kids love being a part of a big family but they also love one on one time with me. And cuddles. Lots of cuddles. Babies of all ages need daily cuddles by mama. And, mama loves those cuddles right back!”

Rocking purple hair:

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

Spelling’s drive to be a “cool mom” incites many of her actions, as evidenced by her Instagram account. Of those actions done for her kids (and her inner child) is the dramatic hair color change she tried this summer.

Ahead of the Despicable Me 3 premiere with her kids in June, Spelling dyed her hair a temporary bright purple hue, matching the purple minions and a wall at the Museum of Ice Cream, which she later attended with her family.

In the above snap, the “fun mom” created a hashtag-laded caption, further proving her hipness.

“#unicornmom #funmom#leadbyexample #freetobeme #diditmyself#waskindaamistake #ownit#dontfreakitwashesout(ithink) #purplehairdontcare #hairbytori #museumoficecreamcommitment,” she wrote.

Mom and baby matching outfits:

Style is a major part of Spelling’s life, as are her kiddos, so this fun poolside snap is really the best of the best.

In it, she and “Bandana Beau” sport matching black tops, making them the more adorable mother/son duo to soak up the sun this year.

“#BabyBeau and I all geared up for the lazy river,” she captioned the precious photo of her then six-month-old.

Spelling’s special bond with her youngest baby stems from his help in rejuvenating her relationship with McDermott, something that was much needed, the mom admits.

“Beau was like the rebirth of our relationship,” Spelling told Us Weekly. “We know how to do it differently now. For so many years, we kind of didn’t know how to find time for ourselves, it was all about the kids, because we did start having kids right away.”

Until next year, these are Spelling’s most awesome Instagram moments. But trust us, there’ll be more.