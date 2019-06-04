Tori Spelling’s Husband Dean McDermott Speaks out Against Troll Attacking Her Bikini Photo

Don’t troll Tori Spelling‘s Instagram account unless you want to be called out by her husband, Dean McDermott.

Spelling shared a swimsuit photo with fellow BH90210 stars Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris over the weekend celebrating a Sunday night amid shooting for the new Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-revival when one Instagram user left a negative comment on the post.

“Sunday Family Dinner … @jenniegarth @gabriellecarteris @bh90210 #nomakeup,” Spelling, 46, captioned the photo.

After a user wrote that the women were “trying too hard to be relevant,” McDermott stepped in.

“I love how you haters have private [accounts]!! Let’s see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!” McDermott, 52, fired back.

It’s not the first time the Slasher actor has defended his wife to social media haters. In march, he stood up for her after people criticized her for feeding their five children muffins for a snack.

“I’VE HAD ENOUGH!! This is newsworthy??” McDermott captioned a video of himself further defending his wife. “Leave my wife @torispelling alone already!! It’s a post about a snack!! A Snack!! Do you not give your kids snacks?? What’s wrong with people??”

He also stood up for his family in January after body-shamers called his and Spelling’s kids “frumpy” and “fat.”

“I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children. Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!! For your information, we went from a long day at school to the movie. And I don’t know any child that is NOT disheveled at the end of the day,” McDermott wrote in a comment.

Fox confirmed in April that Spelling, who played Donna Martin on the ’90s drama, would join Spelling (Donna Martin), Garth (Kelly Taylor), Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh) Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders) and Brian Austin Green (David Silver) for a six-episode new version of 90210. The revival will feature the actors plying heightened versions of themselves trying to make a reboot work two decades after the original show ended.

Earlier on Sunday, Spelling gushed about reuniting with her costars.

“I never got the experience of going away to college after high school (well I went to pretend college on 90210) but now I get to have these beautiful ladies @jenniegarth @gabriellecarteris as my roomies for the summer!” the sTORI Telling author captioned a snap with Garth and Carteris, adding the hashtags, “#fullcircle #girlfriends.”

BH90210 will also star Vanessa Lachey and Lala Anthony as onscreen wives for Priestley and Green, respectively.

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.