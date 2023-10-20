Tori Spelling Forced to Evacuate Home Amid SWAT Response

Tori Spelling was recently forced to evacuate her L.A. rental home due to a nearby S.W.A.T. team situation. According to Page Six, on Wednesday, the actress and other neighbors had to leave their homes and gather on the street behind a police line. Officers were reportedly responding to a call at a neighbor's home about a man with an AR-15 and a hostage.

It is unclear if any of Spelling's children were present during the frightening ordeal, but they are not seen any any of the photos published by Page Six, many of which show Spelling standing around with some other neighbors. The actress is sporting a yellow t-shirt and jeans, as well as a black beanie hat and sunglasses. At this time, there are no other details on the suspect, though Page Six reports that he was eventually apprehended and placed under arrest by officers.

The situation came just days after Spelling's estranged husband Dean McDermott was spotted holding hands with a new woman. The images were first obtained by the Daily Mail, showing 56-year-old McDermott walking hand-in-hand with a younger woman. Later, Page Six identified the woman as 32-year-old Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in LA.

It is unclear how long the pair have been dating, but McDermott and Spelling have seemingly been having marital issues for some time, and officially separated in June 2023. McDermott and Spelling married in 2006 and share five kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10 and Beau, 6. Rumors about the couple's rocky marriage occasionally emerged throughout the past few years.

Over the summer, following the announcement of her split from McDermott, Spelling took her kids and hit the road in an RV. In a post on Instagram, the actress revealed some pictures she snapped of her and her five kids hanging out in and around their camper. "As long as we have each other..." Spelling captioned the post.

"Tori is trying to have a summer vacation with her kids on a budget that works for her," a source told Us Weekly of the family's getaway. "Tori knows she's going to get attention with her downgraded vacation, but it's also realistically all she can afford at the moment." A second source cited Spelling's tumultuous relationship with husband Dean McDermott, as one reason for why she wanted to get out of town for a while. "She is looking for peace of mind for her and her children," the insider said. "She's doing it on a realistic budget that works for her right now."