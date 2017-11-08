A Look at Tori Spelling’s Most Lavish Birthday Bashes

Tori Spelling spares no expenses when throwing parties for her kids. Over the past several years, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star has consistently proven that she is passionate about celebrating each of her kids’ big days and has the pictures to prove it.

For Tori Spelling, a birthday isn’t just a day to celebrate—It’s an excuse to throw a big, lavish party. https://t.co/uOQgUVmQSM pic.twitter.com/oZxwVNt4ut — E! News (@enews) October 10, 2017

The 38-year-old TV star and her husband, Dean McDermott, have five children: 10-year-old Liam, 9-year-old Stella, 5-year-old Hattie, 5-year-old Finn and 7-month-old Beau.

Given that Beau still isn’t a year old, he is the only one of the five kids that haven’t been thrown a fancy party yet. However, for the older children, they have all had some elaborate birthday bashes. Read about some of Spelling’s most lavish parties for her kids below.

Hattie’s Rapunzel-themed Party

To celebrate their youngest daughter Hattie’s 4th birthday back in 2015, Spelling and McDermott held a huge bash that included intricately-decorated cupcakes, a princess-themed cake and more.

“It was such a gorgeous and DIY-filled afternoon with our family and closest friends,” Tori wrote on her website. “And Hattie had the best time! She got to wear a tutu, get her nails done, do some crafting (that’s my girl!) and enjoy some sweet treats.”

Tori Spelling’s Children’s Lavish Birthday Parties

Liam’s Arcade-Themed Party

When Liam turned 9-years-old in 2016, Spelling and McDermott threw their eldest child an arcade-themed get-together that was appropriately titled “#LiamLevel9.”

Every guest at the event was treated to lunch from a burger truck, a snow cone cart and game controller-inspired cookies, according to People.

Stella’s Unicorn-Themed Party

In 2017, Stella celebrated her 9th birthday. Friends and family were treated to face painting, pony rides and an elaborate birthday cake. Everyone was also given a one-of-a-kind unicorn milkshake with a similarly-themed donut cake.

More pics from Stella’s Unicorn ? & Slime Party…DIY, Slime, Piñata time! Stay tuned for her Unicorn Swag Bag! A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Tori Spelling’s Children’s Lavish Birthday Parties (cont.)

Finn’s Truck-Themed Party

For Finn’s 2nd birthday bash in 2014, pickup trucks were the theme for the celebratory bash. Also, special guests SpongeBob and Barney made an appearance at the party.

“The whole day was so special, and most importantly, Finn had an amazing time,” Spelling wrote on her blog at the time.

Stella’s Japan-Themed Birthday Party

“Stella is obsessed with Japan. She studied all things Japan in school last year and is a huge fan of sushi!” Tori once wrote on her personal website. “With a specific vision of all things Japanese mixed with a #Kawaii touch and all pastels we had a theme set! And away we went…”

This amazing birthday cake was made by the talented @sarie_cakes for Stella’s 8th Birthday Party! Check out the rest of the photos of food, drink, and sugared goodness on ToriSpelling.com or click link in my bio! More party pics coming tomorrow! #japaneseparty #kawaii A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Aug 16, 2016 at 7:43pm PDT

Tori Spelling’s Children’s Lavish Birthday Parties

Hattie’s Alice in Wonderland-Themed Party

Spelling and McDermott threw Hattie an Alice in Wonderland-themed birthday get-together in 2012 to celebrate her 1st birthday. Everyone dressed up for the occasion with McDermott being the Mad Hatter and MOm as the Queen of Hearts.

Liam dressed up as a miniature version of the Mad Hatter. Finn dressed up as the potion that causes Alice to shrink while Stella was dressed as Alice.

Liam’s Ghostbusters-Themed Party

For his 4th birthday in 2011, Liam had a Ghostbusters-themed bash. Guests at the party were treated to snacks from Fatburger and a dessert table by Jenny Cookies. Party favors included Mabel’s Labels Loot Bag Combo.

Finn & Hattie’s Rodeo-themed Party

For Finn’s 1st and Hattie’s 2nd birthdays in 2013, Spelling and McDermott threw a joint party in which the guests channeled their inner cowboy and cowgirl. Attendees were given a home-cooked meal of pulled pork sandwiches, chili in mason jars, cornbread, burgers and hot dogs.