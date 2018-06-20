Tori Spelling Debuts Post-Baby Body During Pool Outing

Tori Spelling is showing off her post-baby body.

The 45-year-old mom of 5, who welcomed youngest son Beau McDermott on March 2, 2017, flaunted her 1-year post-baby body while vacationing with husband Dean McDermott and their children in Palm Springs, California.

Spelling was snapped Tuesday hanging out by the pool of their resort with son Beau, debuting her post-baby body in a black bikini top and burgundy bottoms. Meanwhile, McDermott donned red swim trunks with white palm trees on them. The two were spotted poolside during their summer retreat, at one point taking shelter from the sun in their cabana.

The couple, who married in 2006 and have five children together – Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1 – recently celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary with a trip to Hawaii.

“Paradise is upon us! As a mom of 5 I don’t know life without my kiddos. But, sometimes it’s important to take time and remember the whole reason those 5 little blessings are in our lives… and that is a mad love that started with my soulmate,” Spelling captioned an image.

Although they recently faced scathing headlines following a “disturbance” call related to a “domestic incident” in March, along with reported financial troubles, Spelling recently found herself facing backlash for an entirely different reason.

On Sunday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum angered fans with a since deleted Instagram post meant to promote body positivity.

“After having my 5th baby I have to admit my body didn’t bounce back the way it did with the first 4! But I’ve been working at it and eating and playing to live my best life and I feel like its showing!” Spelling captioned the post, which showed her in a one-piece swimsuit.

“Back in a one piece minus the coverup or shorts finally! Part of this transformation in progress is my husband [Dean McDermott] makes me feel great about myself no matter what weight I’m at. And, I’m finally loving seeing my hard work start to pay off! Thanks Body! We Got this…” she concluded.

While the post was meant to spread body acceptance, many fans took issue with the fact that the image appeared to be Photoshopped, with several claiming that the mom of five edited the photo to make her appear slimmer.