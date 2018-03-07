Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Planning Extravagant Bash for Baby’s Birthday

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott will not let personal drama ruin their son’s first birthday.

The couple’s fifth child, son Beau Dean McDermott, turned one on March 2, and though the family celebrated the milestone last week, the proud parents are planning a much bigger bash for their little one, a source told People.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her husband took to social media on Friday to pen messages of love to baby Beau, just one day after police responded to a “disturbance” call at their home for Spelling’s reported “nervous breakdown.”

“#BeauBeau1 Happy 1st Birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday? Ha ha … Daddy @imdeanmcdermott and I ❤ You SO much!!” Spelling, 44, captioned a home video on Instagram, which marked her first post in more than a month.

Dad McDermott, 51, also posted a tribute to his youngest son, writing, “Time flys!!! This little dude is 1 today!!!! Happy Birthday Beau Dean McDermott!! We love you!! #littlerockstar #firstbirthday.”

The news of Beau’s reported party comes after police visited the couple’s Woodland Hills, California home on Thursday.

Following the “disturbance” call, sources claim Spelling is “in a tough place” as LAPD officers confirmed they received a “call for service” at 7:17 a.m. to her house on Mulholland Drive.

Officer Drake Madison told People the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a fight between McDermott and Spelling after they had been at odds for some time, fighting over money and the kids. Spelling had dialed 911 herself the night before her reported “breakdown” because she thought someone had broken into her home, but it turned out to be McDermott coming home,

According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, McDermott had actually left the house for a couple of days for a break from their marital issues, which is why when he came home on Wednesday night, Spelling thought there was a break-in.

“She had no idea he had walked in the door and it scared her,” the insider said. “She is obsessed with trying to make her relationship with Dean work despite all their issues. Her breakdown came after she and Dean had been fighting. She literally was hysterical and, sadly, the kids were home and everyone was scared… She is under far too much pressure.”

Another source told People that Spelling has been under a massive amount of pressure and stress from “the kids, work and her marriage,” which may have caused her episode.

“[She] internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course, she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually,” the insider said.

But despite her troubles and the couple’s public financial issues, Spelling and McDermott have continued to throw lavish birthday parties for their children and will reportedly continue that tradition for baby Beau.

In July, the couple threw their 9-year-old daughter Stella an elaborate unicorn-themed party, complete with pony rides, face painting and a colorful birthday cake.

The previous year, they celebrated Stella turning 8 with a Geisha-inspired bash, while her big brother Liam opted for an arcade-themed party that year.

Together, Spelling and McDermott have five children together: Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1.