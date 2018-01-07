Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Share Kiss to Celebrate Son’s First Year

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott might have had a rough 2017, financially speaking, but the couple is definitely counting their blessings in the year ahead.

Spelling took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to share a snapshot of herself kissing husband, McDermott, while celebrating their son Beau’s first birthday.

“This was us at midnight celebrating Beau’s 1st New Year!” she wrote. “I [heart] you [Dean McDermott] and this beautiful and magical life we share together! And, it’s only getting better baby! 2018 bring it ON…”

Spelling is enjoying motherhood for the fifth time around with her infant son, sharing snapshots of the tot with her husband earlier this week alongside a message of how much in love she is with the moments happening before her eyes, calling them just “two peas in a pod.”

In a slideshow of images, Spelling wrote of her 1-year-old, “He’s a total Daddy’s boy.”

Despite reports of rumored financial trouble, Spelling and McDermott aren’t letting anything come in the way of their love and happiness. The two stepped out for an annual Christmas soirée in Washington, D.C. last month, CafeMom reports. The couple didn’t look troubled by their financial circumstances as they posed with a fan for a festive photo.

As of now, Spelling and McDermott are being sued for hundreds of thousands of dollars and have both faced jail time. In November, it was reported that City National Bank was suing Spelling for not paying back $171,149.09 that she withdrew.

The couple has also been sued by the same bank for not paying back the full amount of a $400,000 loan they took out in 2010. The bank claimed that the couple owed “an unpaid principle balance in the amount of $185,714.05, plus interest in the amount of $2,407.92 and late charges in the amount of $681.41, for a total of $188,803.38.”

Spelling is also facing two lawsuits from American Express for owing over $125,000. The couple was also targeted by the IRS for not paying taxes.

Photo credit: Instagram / @torispelling