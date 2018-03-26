Tori Spelling’s Oldest Daughter Starts Her Own Slime Business

Tori Spelling’s 9-year-old daughter has launched her own slime business to save money for her post-college dreams.

Spelling gushed over her young entrepreneur, Stella, in an Instagram post on Saturday alongside a photo of her green slimy creations.

“My [Stella] has officially started her own #slime biz,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned the post. “You can goto @stylishslimebystella She is starting now to save to open her own bakery after college! So proud of my #tweenprenuer #slimetween Follow her to see the slimes she’ll make #forkidsbykids link in her bio.”

Fans fawned over Stella’s drive and the business, writing messages of support to the young creator.

“I love this, it’s a great hobby to keep kids busy plus [they’re] learning about science at the same time… win win,” a follower complimented. Another added, “So awesome that you’re encouraging your kids to learn how to make their own money. I plan on doing the same thing!”

Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott also spread the news of his daughter’s new business, posting a boomerang on Instagram of Stella tossing her slime.

“So proud of my little mama starting a new business,” he wrote in part.

The sweet snaps and appearance of family unity comes amid a tough time for Spelling and McDermott, who famously had a quarrel earlier in March which led to an emergency police call when Spelling had a “mental breakdown.”

Authorities were called to the couple’s home on March 1 after McDermott reported called 911 to report his wife’s aggressive incident. Police visited the house, but no action was taken.

Less than a week later, McDermott called police to check on his wife’s well-being after she left the house with at least one of their children. Later on March 10, the family was escorted out of a restaurant by authorities after the pair were seen having a tense conversation during dinner.

Despite their ongoing troubles, Spelling, who shares five children with McDermott — Liam, 11, Stella, Hattie, 6, and Beau, 12 months — gushed about her kids in candid post over the weekend.

Spelling shared a happy photo of her five kids on Instagram on Sunday writing, “I [love] that all of my 5 kiddos that range in age from 1 to 11 genuinely love each other’s company and play so well together. Makes this #mamabear’s [heart] swoon!”

The actress and former reality TV star seems to be finding comfort in her family during her emotional time.