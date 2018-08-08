Topher Grace Unearths ‘That ’70s Show’ Throwback With Mila Kunis

Topher Grace is throwing it back to the days when Mila Kunis wasn’t an all-encompassing movie star. In a congratulatory post for her new movie release, the That ’70s Show actor shared a nostalgia-fied photo of the two of them during their time together on the popular sitcom.

“Psyched to see Ms. Kutcher in The Spy Who Dumped Me this weekend,” Grace proudly captioned the old photo last week.

In The Spy Who Dumped Me, Kunis plays a woman who comes embroiled in an international conspiracy after she discovers her ex-boyfriend is a CIA agent. Not only did Kunis go on to land huge gigs after That ’70s Show, but Grace has come a long way as well. He currently stars in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman as white supremacist David Duke alongside John David Washington and Adam Driver.

The 40-year-old made headlines last month when he revealed to the Daily Beast that he briefly dated Ivanka Trump, saying he “didn’t do it for political reasons.”

“Certainly, it wasn’t a political statement,” Grace said. “This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates. I wouldn’t say that we ‘dated,’ but… I didn’t do it for political reasons.”

Meanwhile, Kunis has also opened up about her own private life in recent weeks, opening up about another That ’70s Show actor, husband Ashton Kutcher, and explaining why the two will never act together again.

“Not going to happen,” she said during an interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. “I can’t look at him and not be like, ‘What are you doing?’… No, it’s weird.”

“In a scene with him, I was like, ‘Oh, I see you acting.’ Like, I can catch it, and he looked at me and was like, ‘What’s that face you make?’ And I was like, ‘We can’t do this.’ We can’t be together in a scene,” she explained.

Last week, she appeared on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron, revealing how she and Kutcher initially got together years after That ’70s Show.

“Yeah I married a divorcée,” Kunis said, calling Kutcher and Demi Moore’s marriage a “normal, real relationship.”

“They had three kids they were raising,” she added, noting that Kutcher still keeps in touch with Moore’s daughters, Rumer, 29, Scout, 27, and Tallulah Willis, 24. “It was, like, a normal life… He was younger, but he loved those kids.”

But after Kutcher and Moore divorced, Kunis said she found that life imitated art when it came to sparks flying in her and Kutcher’s relationship.

“I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar: No Strings Attached,” she told Maron. “We lived our movies out, where we were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.’ None of us wanted tension. OK, great. We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings.”

Soon enough, Kunis realized just how much she cared for Kutcher when he told her about someone else he was seeing.

“I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight,” she recalled. “He said something, and I was like … ‘Oh, my god. I love this man, and I have to walk away because this is not the agreement that we had. And so I’m going to speak up.’”

Once she came clean about her feelings for her former co-star, he asked her to move in with him. Then, in October 2014 they welcomed their daughter Wyatt. After marrying in July 2015, they welcomed son Dmitri in November 2016.

The Spy Who Dumped me is in theaters now.