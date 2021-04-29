Tommy 'Tiny' Lister's Cause of Death Revealed

✖

Actor and wrestler Tommy "Tiny" Lister died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, commonly known as heart disease. Following the Friday actor's death in December, the L.A. County Medical Examiner released an autopsy report confirming the actor died of heart disease. The autopsy found that Lister also had an enlarged heart with high blood pressure, poor circulation in his legs, and coronary artery disease.

The documents, which were obtained by TMZ four months after Lister was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles apartment, also showed that Lister had COVID-19 at the time of his death. The medical examiner noted, however, that COVID-19 did not cause his death. A nasal swab came back positive for the virus and the actor had fluid in his chest when he died, the medical examiner noted, confirming the family's suspicions that Lister was suffering from the disease prior to his passing. Lister’s manager Cindy Cowan previously revealed the actor started feeling sick and his symptoms "got really bad, really quick" in the days leading up to his passing. Speaking with CNN, Cowan revealed Lister, who had tested positive for the virus four months prior, had trouble breathing and felt very weak and had to cancel his scheduled visit to a movie set due to these symptoms. He also canceled plans for a panel scheduled for a virtual TV festival just days before his passing.

Lister was found unresponsive at his Marina Del Rey apartment in Los Angeles at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. According to Cowan, just a day prior to his passing, an assistant went to his home to bring him vitamins and antibiotics. That night, family grew concerned when their calls to him went unanswered. Lister’s friend then called emergency services after going to his home to check on him on Thursday and nobody answered the door. Responding deputies discovered Lister unresponsive and he was declared dead. In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, "Mr. Lister's death appears to be of natural causes but will ultimately be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner."

Lister was best known as being both an actor and a WWE wrestler, where he competed as Zeus. His acting credits include portraying Deebo in Friday as well as President Lindberg in The Fifth Element. Following his passing, his Friday co-star Ice Cube paid tribute to him on social media, writing, "America's favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already."