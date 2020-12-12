Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Had COVID-19 Symptoms Before His Death, His Manager Says

✖

As you may have heard, actor Tommy 'Tiny' Lister died at the age of 62. The Friday star's family confirmed his death on social media. Shortly after it was reported that he passed, new reports emerged that indicated that Lister was dealing with lingering COVID-19 symptoms before he died.

Lister's manager, Cindy Cowan, told CNN that the actor started to feel ill about a week prior to his passing. She went on to say that his symptoms "got really bad, really quick." Cowan said that he couldn't breathe and that he felt very weak, adding, "It literally went so fast." The manager explained to the outlet that Lister was due on set for a new movie last weekend. However, he called to cancel as he was feeling weak and was having trouble breathing. Cowan noted, "Tiny doesn't miss movies; he took it very seriously." She went on to share that he then canceled plans for an appearance at a TV festival that was being held over Zoom. Cowan said that she had her assistant go to Lister's home to check on him and to provide the actor with vitamins and antibiotics. Lister's family members also started to call him on Wednesday amid growing concerns for his health. Those calls reportedly went unanswered.

Cowan shared some more insight into Lister's condition with TMZ. She told the news outlet that Lister tested positive for COVID-19 around four months ago. He felt many of the symptoms associated with the illness, including lethargy and difficulty breathing. Due to his diabetes, he was in the high-risk category for contracting the illness. While he did not end up going to the hospital to seek treatment, he reportedly quarantined at his home. Lister was due to visit Cowan's home on Dec. 3. Although, he called to cancel as he was feeling symptoms that were similar to those that he experienced when he had COVID-19. As of right now, Lister's official cause of death has not yet been determined.

On Thursday, one of Lister's friends went to his residence to check on him. They then called the police when they didn't receive an answer. Lister was reportedly found unconscious in his Marina Del Rey apartment in Los Angeles. He was not transported to the hospital from his apartment, as the actor was pronounced dead on the scene. Since it was reported that he passed away, many of those in Hollywood, including Ice Cube, have paid tributes to the late actor with some incredibly touching words.