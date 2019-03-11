Tommy Lee’s Son Says He Bloodied Dad’s Face With Punch in Self-Defense

Tommy Lee and his son, Brandon, reportedly got into a pretty serious fist fight on Monday night, which put the rock star in the hospital.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to Lee’s home just before 11 p.m., according to The Blast. The insider told the outlet that they were called by the Los Angeles County Sheriff about a possible injury on the scene. Around 11:35 p.m., he was transported to the hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lee posted a photo of his swollen, bloodied lip on Instagram, even tagging his son in the shot.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!”

Lee’s 21-year-old son told TMZ that his father had been drinking at the time of the incident. He didn’t specify what started the confrontation, but assured the outlet that he only hit his father in self defense.

Lee has been on the warpath this week. In addition to airing his family’s dirty laundry online, he sent an inflammatory tweet to Piers Morgan, calling out the controversial journalist for an interview with his ex-wife. Morgan spoke to Pamela Anderson on Life Stories over the weekend, where she discussed her three year marriage to Lee from 1995 to 1998.

In the tweet, Lee wrote “ur interviews w/ Donald Trump & my ex-wife are pathetic! Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s– but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention,” adding “Signed, ‘The abuser’ (who she texts everyday & asks for me back).”

@piersmorgan ur interviews w/ Donald Trump & my ex-wife are pathetic! Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old shit but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention 🤷🏻‍♂️ Signed,

“The abuser” (who she texts everyday & asks for me back) — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 6, 2018

Morgan wrote back cheerfully later on, “Morning Tommy! Lovely to hear from you. I’m not responsible for what Pamela told me about your marriage so I suggest you take it up with her.”

Morning Tommy! Lovely to hear from you. I’m not responsible for what Pamela told me about your marriage so I suggest you take it up with her.. https://t.co/xVlrSIi6uH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2018



“I suggest you don’t interview her,” Lee shot back. “Are you that desperate for people to interview? She literally has NOTHING going on so she brings up old drama for attention. I’m sure there’s some people better worth your time. Lovely to hear from you too ha.”

I suggest you don’t interview her. Are you that desperate for people to interview? She literally has NOTHING going on so she brings up old drama for attention. I’m sure there’s some people better worth your time. Lovely to hear from you too ha — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 6, 2018



“I like Pamela and I like you,” Morgan responded, adding “if you fancy doing an interview yourself, I would be happy to let you have your say?”

I like Pamela and I like you… if you fancy doing an interview yourself, I would be happy to let you have your say? https://t.co/ibIwVL99OO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2018



Lee was already entrenched in debates with Morgan’s followers, who accused him of being hung up on his ex. “No, I’m just tired of hearing the same old bulls–. F–in broken record,” he wrote to one of them. Morgan picked up on this.

No, I’m just tired of hearing the same old bullshit. Fuckin broken record — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 6, 2018



“Fair enough,” he wrote. “Talking of broken records, when’s your next album out? (joke….)”

Fair enough. Talking of broken records, when’s your next album out? (joke….) https://t.co/bF2eVtwsv5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2018



Lee was livid over the jab. “I don’t know if you’re joking or not but for your sake I hope you are,” he wrote. “I’m working on it now. Summer release, wait til u hear this shit, it’ll be newsworthy unlike ur typical gossip bulls–.”

I don’t know if you’re joking or not but for your sake I hope you are. I’m working on it now. Summer release, wait til u hear this shit, it’ll be newsworthy unlike ur typical gossip bullshit — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 6, 2018



“I was kidding,” Morgan wrote. “I love your stuff. Send me a signed copy when it’s out.”