Tommy Lee’s Son Claims He Was Defending Pamela Anderson During Fight

Tommy Lee’s son Brandon Lee says he was defending his mom, Pamela Anderson, when Lee was put in the hospital Monday night, TMZ reports.

Brandon is being investigated for criminal battery after Lee filed a police report, but the Mötley Crüe drummer reportedly lunged at Brandon after he called out Lee for attacking Anderson.

Brandon has reportedly been living part-time with Lee; TMZ reports that Brandon says he’s trying to help his dad overcome issues with alcohol. The police report from the incident does not mention alcohol. Sources tell the news outlet that he and Lee got into a heated argument Monday night over Lee’s social media post attacking Anderson for talking about their relationship with Piers Morgan.

“Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s— but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention. Signed, ‘The Abuser’ (who she texts everyday & asks for me back),” Lee tweeted.

Sources told TMZ Brandon claims Lee was drunk and lunged at him and he punched his dad in self-defense.

But Lee shared a different version of the story Tuesday night, slamming TMZ for not “getting their facts straight.”

“Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bulls—. My fiance and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth,” he wrote.

Lee has reportedly not backed down since the incident and still plans to press charges against Brandon.

Anderson herself has presumably weighed in on the situation, sharing a photo of “my beautiful boys,” her sons, Brandon and Dylan Jagger Lee.

Anderson shares her sons with Lee, to whom she was married between 1995 and 1998. While the photos could simply show Anderson as a proud mom, the timing of the post suggests she is expressing her support for Brandon.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to Lee’s home just before 11 p.m. on Monday, according to The Blast. An insider told the outlet that they were called by the Los Angeles County Sheriff about a possible injury on the scene. Around 11:35 p.m., Lee was transported to the hospital.

Following the altercation, the Mötley Crüe drummer posted a now-deleted photo of his swollen, bloodied lip on Instagram and tagged his son in the shot.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote in the caption. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!”

Prior to the altercation, Lee sent a heated tweet to Morgan, calling out the controversial journalist for an interview he shared with Anderson over the weekend. During the sit-down, Anderson discussed her tumultuous three-year marriage to the rockstar.

“[Piers Morgan,] ur interviews w/ Donald Trump and my ex-wife are pathetic! Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s— but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention,” he wrote, signing the message, “‘The abuser’ (who she texts everyday & asks for me back.)”

While Morgan offered to have an on-air chat with Lee to get his take on their relationship, he didn’t jump at the offer.

“I suggest you don’t interview her,” Lee shot back. “Are you that desperate for people to interview? She literally has NOTHING going on so she brings up old drama for attention. I’m sure there’s some people better worth your time. Lovely to hear from you too ha.”

Amid the family scandal, Lee is preparing to marry his fourth wife, actress and social media influencer Brittany Furlan after their Valentine’s Day engagement earlier this year.