Tommy Lee Claims He Spoke With Taylor Hawkins Hours Before Foo Fighters Drummer’s Death

The rock world has been mourning the tragic death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and now Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee claims that he spoke with Hawkins just hours before he died. On Friday night, news of Hawkins’ death broke, leading to countless memorials and messages of shock on social media. Taking to Instagram, Lee issued his own statement and shared that he’d spoken with Hawkins the same day.

“Right now typing words has never been so difficult,” Lee wrote. “Faaaaaaaaak!!!! ..this hits so f—ing hard! Dude I just talked with you a few hours ago from your hotel room in Columbia [sic] before your concert. I wish this was some s—ty dream or bad prank that we would both laugh about, but it’s not!” He continued, “You KNOW how I feel about you and how much I love you and we both know there’s no head to type it all out on social media for others to read.” Lee concluded his message, “I love you Taylor. Rest In Beats. Tommy.”

The terrible news was first revealed by the band, who issued a statement on social media Friday evening. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins’ death brought out artists from all over to mourn, with many taking to Twitter and Instagram to express their sorrow. “I just found out through my team that a legend has passed today so I just want to send love and healing to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins and the Foo Fighters. Rest in peace to a man with a beautiful young heart and wicked talent,” tweeted pop star Doja Cat.

“Still processing the terrible news about Taylor Hawkins. Such a wonderful and crazily talented man.Thinking now about his family, his band,and his good friend Dave,” wrote former late night host Conan O’Brien. Weezer added, “We are terribly sorry to learn of the loss of our friend and musical brother Taylor Hawkins. So sorry to his family, Dave and the Foo family, and to the legions of his fans. Like everyone who knew him, we loved him. Rock Music wont be the same without him.” At this time, few official details about Hawkins’ death have been reported.