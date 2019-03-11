Tommy Lee Caught Joining the ‘Mile-High Club’

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was caught doing the deed with his girlfriend on a flight, and passengers weren’t happy.

Lee and former Vine star Brittany Furlan were flying from Nassau, Bahamas, to Miami, Florida, when they both entered the first class section’s bathroom.

The couple spent about 20 minutes of the 65-minute American Airlines flight in the bathroom before emerging.

One of the passengers caught the exit on video, and shared it with TMZ. Lee is shown trying to slyly exit the bathroom and return to his seat. About 30 seconds or so later, Furlan exits with a huge grin on her face.

The passengers were reportedly irked at the obviousness and length of occupation, but no action was taken against the couple.

This isn’t the first time the couple has been caught displaying their affection. Back in June, the duo’s relationship was revealed when they were spotted making out with each other in Calabasas, California.

Since then, the two have been all about their relationship on social media. During this Bahamian vacation, both Lee and Furlan have been sharing photos of each other and seem to be head over heels.

See a couple shots of the happy couple below.

