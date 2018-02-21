Tom Sizemore Alleged Sexual Assault of 11-Year-Old Detailed in Police Report

A police report of actor Tom Sizemore’s alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl on the set of a movie in 2003 reveals new details of the case, including why the Saving Private Ryan actor didn’t face charges at the time.

The Salt Lake City Tribune obtained the police report earlier this week, following a report on Monday from the Hollywood Reporter on the allegation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The alleged groping happened on Aug. 29, 2003, while Sizemore was filming Born Killers in Utah. The case was investigated by the Salt Lake City Police, who sent its investigation to the Salt Lake County district attorney’s office. The district attorneys decided against prosecuting Sizemore because of problems with the evidence and witnesses, according to the report obtained by the Tribune.

According to the report, about 100 people were on the set of the film at the time of the alleged assault, with 20 close to Sizemore. THR reported that the alleged incident happened while Sizemore and the young girl, who appeared in the film as his character’s daughter, were taking still photographs to be used in the movie.

The girl told police the actor kissed her for the first time to pose for the photos. When she kissed him, he allegedly moved her head so he would kiss her on the lips. According to the report, her mother told police her daughter was not comfortable with Sizemore and wanted her mother to sit next to her.

However, Sizemore posed to take another photo with the girl. This time, the photos were taken in front of a Christmas tree, and the girl was wearing pajamas. The girl told police that while she was sitting down, Sizemore put his hand under her so she would sit on it. She tried to get away, but he followed her. She told police he touched her genitals. The girl got up and pushed Sizemore’s hand away, according to the report.

After the alleged attack, the girl mouthed “Mom” to get her mother’s attention. The mother told police her daughter told her about the alleged assault when they were alone. The girl told her mother she was sure that Sizemore touched her on purpose.

The mother finally reported the alleged assault on Sept. 12, 2003. Two weeks later, an attorney for the film’s production company said Sizemore was fired and was suing, according to the report.

Police also talked to a production employee who said she was in charge of looking after the child actors on the film and said she didn’t see the alleged assault.

The report says the district attorney’s office “declined for prosecution due to witness and evidence problems.”

“It didn’t happen, bro,” Sizemore tweeted in response to the allegation. The actor also retweeted messages of support.

“My attorney’s are livid that I did not listen to them. I will release an amended statement soon,” he added.

My attorney’s are livid that I did not listen to them. I will release an amended statement soon. — Tom Sizemore (@TomSizemore) November 16, 2017

Photo credit: Robin Marchant / Getty Images