Celebrities React to Tom Petty’s Death

Tom Petty died on Monday at the age of 66, and fans and peers are in mourning.

The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers frontman suffered a heart attack in his Malibu, California, home. He arrived at the hospital and was taken off of life support.

News broke that he was near death, and tributes began to pour in. His death was later confirmed by his longtime manager.

Numerous friends, celebrities and fellow musicians have already reached out with memories and tributes to the late rock icon.

Stevie Van Zandt

E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt was one of the first classic rockers to speak out after hearing the news.

The guitarist was in disbelief, but offered his sympathies to Petty’s loved ones.

“Man this cannot be happening,” he wrote. “Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer.”

Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 2, 2017

Cameron Crowe

Director Cameron Crowe was deeply affected by the passing of Petty.

One of the Almost Famous director’s first gigs was directing the Heartbreakers’ video for the 1983 song “Change of Heart.”

They’ve collaborated several times in the years since for Crowe’s feature work. He shared a black-and-white photo of the rockstar with the somber caption, “no words. just thanks.”

John Mayer

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

? — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

John Mayer was also among the first to react to the passing.

Mayer was a enormous admirer of the late singer-songwriter, and he often covered his songs. Mayer’s version of Petty’s solo hit “Free Fallin’” is a favorite among his fans.

“I loved Tom Petty, and I covered his songs because I wanted [to] know what it felt like to fly.”

He also added a lyric from Petty’s song “Wildflowers”: “You belong somewhere you feel free.”

Nikki Sixx

Tom Petty. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation.Thank you for ALL the music.Prayers to your family & band members.#RIPTomPetty — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) October 2, 2017

Mötley Crüe bassist and radio personality Nikki Sixx also reached out with his thoughts on Petty.

When the news of Petty’s heart attack broke, he simply tweeted a broken heart emoji. Then his passing was announced, he shared a more thorough thought.

“Tom Petty. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation,” Sixx wrote. “Thank you for ALL the music. Prayers to your family (and) band members.”

Charles Kelley

Between the Vegas shooting and now @tompetty sad news I’m in a state of shock. What a sad day — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) October 2, 2017

Petty was beloved to more those just those connected to rock music.

Lady Antebellum member Charles Kelley took to Twitter to share his “shock” at the news, which came the day after a domestic terrorist attack in Las Vegas that killed at over 50 people.

“Between the Vegas shooting and now Tom Petty sad news I’m in a state of shock,” he wrote. “What a sad day.”

Stephen King

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

Petty’s impact reached further than just the rock ‘n’ roll world.

Author Stephen King shared his disbelief at the passing, coupled with the emotions of the Las Vegas tragedy.

“Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong,” he wrote. “What a bad day this has been, in so many ways.”

Cage the Elephant

So saddened to hear of @tompetty passing. He’s was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist. — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) October 2, 2017

Rock band Cage the Elephant were huge fans of Petty’s music.

They’ve paid tribute to him multiple times through the years and occasionally covered his song “Last Dance With Mary Jane” in concert.

They’d also met him several times and shared their reaction to his death on Twitter.

“So saddened to hear of Tom Petty passing,” the wrote. “He was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist.”

Other

As the news of Petty’s passing spread, more and more tributes came in from peers and other young musicians.

See more reactions to his passing below.

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time. — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017

Thank you. You inspired us all so much. pic.twitter.com/0Sb0GUU9N5 — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) October 2, 2017

damn we love you Tom Petty. incredible songwriter. “free fallin” is truly one of the greatest pieces of american art. so perfect & sad — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) October 2, 2017

“I’m gonna keep this world from dragging me down, I’ll stand my ground.” -Tom Petty#timely — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Others (continued)

I can’t think of an important moment in my life without an accompanying Tom Petty song. Every night we walk off stage to his music. So sad. — Jason IsBOO (@JasonIsbell) October 2, 2017

My heart is broken. My thoughts go out to @tompetty ‘s family. Tom, you will always be a keystone in my life and continue to inspire me. — Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty.

You gave us some of the greatest songs of the modern era. This one hurts. — Rhett Miller (@rhettmiller) October 2, 2017

I’ve just heard the news about Tom petty….I can’t fully comprehend this news. Tom petty was everything to me. I’m devastated. — lanzo (@babyhaim) October 2, 2017

Photo Credit: Getty / Jerod Harris