Tom Petty’s Daughter Says Her Father Was Not a Drug Addict

While Tom Petty died from a drug overdose, his daughter wants to make it clear he was not a drug addict. Annakim Petty reiterated Friday her father's autopsy report showed the rockstar's death resulted from an accidental overdose.

Petty passed away on Oct. 2, 2017. The new coroner's report includes results from a toxicology test, revealing a cocktail of prescription medication in Petty's system. His family posted a statement on Facebook, revealing that Petty was suffering from a number of ailments and injuries leading up to his death, yet he refused to stop touring.

They believe the overdose came as a result of him trying to cope with an immense amount of pain. The drugs found in his system included fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam and citalopram. These are opioids, sedatives, and an antidepressant.

Yet Annakim wants to make it clear that the overdose was accidental.

"Thomas Earl Petty lived a million lifetimes in one," she wrote on Instagram. "He over came much psychic pain from an abusive childhood by transforming his anger into the greatest rock n roll band ever. My dad in the past openly overcame a crippling drug problem with no shame."

" His recent death is tragic," she went on, "yet he died from doing what he loved and what will continue to keep his spirit alive. Touring with a broken hip because he would have it no other way. He loved performing. There are no hypothetical questions I love my dad and feel he is an immortal badass."

"The amount of pain his hip caused was beyond a normal surgery," she admitted. "He is at peace out of pain… I thank you for respecting my family's privacy and inviting love during this shocking new chapter. My dad loved his life and left behind so much love in his music for us to share. Invite love listen to Tom Petty. He passed away with his family in a room filled with love. I feel very connected to him…"

Annakim Petty continued, taking the opportunity to make her father's passing a rallying cry. She wrote: "give love to everyone you meet we are connected by love #invitelove much love to you and much love to u dad."