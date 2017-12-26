Tom Hanks Updates Status of Presidential ‘Campaign’ With Dwayne Johnson

Back in May, Dwayne Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live, and used his opening monologue as a half-serious announcement of his intentions to run for president in 2020. Johnson called Tom Hanks to the stage too, naming him his vice presidential running mate.

Johnon’s tone was ambiguous, and people have argued about whether he and Hanks were joking or not ever since. The two of them have enjoyed the confusion of the announcement, and continue to use it as the basis for jokes. This month, however, Johnson appeared on Ellen to promote Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle, and DeGeneres asked him point blank if would run.

“I’m seriously considering it,” he said.

After that, Hanks was asked for an update from Yahoo Entertainment, during an interview to promote his new movie The Post.

“I’m waiting to get the official bid from [Dwayne], he’s the boss,” Hanks said. “I’m totally ready to stand obediently behind him while he speaks at a lectern. Just look at him.”

Reporters asked Hanks’ co-star, Meryl Streep, if she thought he should run as well.

“Well, I think Tom should run for something,” Streep said. “He’s smarter than anybody, quicker, and more principled.”

It sounds like Johnson‘s political aspirations are a little more unflinching than Hanks’. The pair will have to iron out a PR policy if this campaign is going to move forward.

As Johnson’s presidential dream becomes more of a reality, his supporters are becoming more and more earnest as well. During the appearance on Ellen, his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart voiced some joke-free endorsements of Johnson’s stately qualities.

“If he were to put himself in that position, he would get my support, whole-heartedly,” Hart said.