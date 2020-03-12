Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: A Complete Photo Timeline of Their Travels Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed on Instagram late Wednesday they tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. The couple visited the country while Hanks worked on an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic and Wilson performed. In the days before Hanks and Wilson shared the news with their fans, they often posted selfies and photos from their travels.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks wrote on Instagram. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” Hanks continued. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Wilson shared a similar message on her Instagram Story Thursday.

Australian officials believe Hanks, Wilson and others who recently tested positive, contracted the virus, which causes the illness COVID-19, while in the U.S.

“At this stage we believe all seven contracted the illness outside Australia and traveled to Queensland with the virus,” an official said Thursday. Queensland Health director-general John Wakefield later added, “Whether you’re from Hollywood or Helensvale, you will get great care in our healthcare system and we will look after you.”

Early February

Hanks traveled to Australia to begin work on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie in early February. According to The Guardian, Hanks was seen positing for a photograph with fans at a New South Wales restaurant on Feb. 2. On Feb. 5, local Brisbane press spotted him having chicken wings with fans on the Gold Coast. It is not likely that Hanks had coronovirus at this time.

The Hanks Return to Los Angeles for the Oscars

On Feb. 9, Hanks and Wilson were at the Oscars, as Hanks was up for Best Supporting Actor for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Wilson later shared several photos on Instagram, along with her list of 10 favorite moments and photos. The photos show Hanks with director Marielle Heller and actor Bradley Cooper, as well as Wilson with actors Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek.

The Hanks Attend a Breast Cancer Research Event in Los Angeles

Wilson was in Los Angeles at least through Feb. 28. Wilson shared several photos from a charity gala for breast cancer research she attended that night. The photos show Wilson with Nick Jonas, Tom Ford, Ken Jeong and Renee Zellwegger, who received an honor. It is not clear if Hanks was already back in Australia at this point, but the couple was spotted in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

Hanks Poses With Fans at a Gold Coast Beach

On Feb. 29, two friends spotted Hanks at a Gold Coast beach in Queensland.

“Day at the beach and got to meet [Tom Hanks] proper legend too! Clocked him early on my walk but didn’t want to catch him in front of so many people so ran ahead and he’s like I knew you got me,” one of the fans wrote on Instagram.

Wilson Performs in Brisbane

Thank you , Brisbane, Australia! SOLD OUT! I am humbled by your support. Can’t wait for this show! @EmporiumHotel pic.twitter.com/WppiMuTZEP — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 4, 2020

On March 5, Wilson performed her A Night With Rita Wilson show at the Emporium Hotel in Brisbane’s South Bank. The show was sold out. The next day, paparazzi spotted Hanks and Wilson having a drink at the North Bondi RSL.

Wilson and Hanks Visit Sydney

In the days before the positive diagnosis, Hanks and Wilson were in Sydney. On Saturday, March 7, where Wilson performed for an audience of 200 people at the Utzon Room.

On Monday, March 9, Wilson stopped by Channel Nine’s Today Extra show and she visited the Sydney Opera House. Hours later, the couple went on a cruise in Sydney Harbor. They posed for photos with fans, but Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said those who met them had little risk of contracting the virus since they were not in “very close contact.”

Quarantined at a Gold Coast Hospital

Hanks and Wilson are now in quarantine at a Gold Coast hospital. Warner Bros., the studio behind the Elvis Presley biopic, said the film is now in pre-production. It is being directed by Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, and will feature Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, Presley’s manager.

“I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine,” Hanks and Wilson’s son Chet Hanks said in an Instagram video. “They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about.”