Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus Update Following Diagnosis Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media

Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson are feeling better after testing positive for the coronavirus, and fans couldn’t be happier. In a health update shared with his followers Sunday night, two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus while filming in Australia, Hanks gave fans a positive outlook on his prognosis, quelling worries.

The actor and his wife had been in Australia for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic when they began experiencing flu-like symptoms. On March 11, the same day that President Donald Trump gave his first of many addresses to the American public about the pandemic, the couple revealed their diagnoses on Instagram.

In the post, Hanks rote that he and Wilson “felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches” and that Wilson “had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.”

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he revealed.

He went on to explain that “the Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” and that “we Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

In the days since, the couple have continued to give fans frequent health updates and glimpses into their recovery.

“My kiddo asked me how y’all were doing today. ‘Mom, I don’t want Woody to be sick,’” wrote one fan. “I’m so glad you’re both doing better.”

Please get better dad pic.twitter.com/387uJSgcia — Jason(Thank you TB12) (@Jason_Patriots) March 23, 2020

“Can you give a little speech to the world about this?” asked somebody else. “(Asking for everyone).”

“I just walked upstairs from watching you as Mr Rogers,” added one person. “Thank you for making the movie and TY to the universe for having it front and center right now when we all need to be reminded of how simple heroics can be. Like loving ppl just the way they are. Or sheltering in place.”

“GREAT advice Tom!!!” tweeted another.

“So pleased to hear that you’re both feeling better,” commented somebody else. “Take care of yourselves x.”

“Glad you’re ok GOAT,” wrote one fan.

So happy you’re doing well ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jab63c3N2H — Dami (@KingDamiWrld) March 23, 2020

“Glad to hear that you and the Mrs. are feeling better, Mr. Hanks!” added another person. “May you fully recover very soon!”

“So glad the Hanx are feeling better!” cheered another person.

“Sage advice,” praised somebody else. “Thanks, Hanks! Hope you’re well!”

“We’re so glad we’re on the mend!” wrote another follower. “We need our national treasures!”

“Cheers of health to you and Rita!” tweeted somebody else. “Thank you for your words!”

Can always count on him to give it! 👍🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/MipJy3Z8YQ — Reuben Hernandez (@reuben81691) March 23, 2020

“I truly wish the world would think the way you and Rita do,” added one fan. “I’m so happy to hear you sound so positive! Wishing you all many Blessings!”

“Hope you and wife are feeling better and healing well,” wrotee one person. “Please take care and know we are praying for you folks everyday.”

“I am so thankful to hear that the GATE IS STILL GOOD and you guys will figure something out!” added another fan. “Let Rita know that I think her rapping is better than Chet’s! Keep in touch here on twitter and let us know how the fight goes!”

“That’s great to hear Tom!” tweeted somebody else. “So happy to hear that. :’)”

“Thank you both for sharing your personal story with the world,” wrote one person. “Hopefully this will help people heed the pleas to do their part in this fight against this virus”

“Get well soon,” commented somebody else, who also added the praying hands emoji.