Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.

Cruise isn't shy about his love of deep sea fishing or his love of barbecue, but only one seems to bother onlookers. "Disgusting. So much of blood on your hands. Live and let live," one critic commented on the most recent photo from June 8.

Others chimed in, saying he must really "love killing things" and finds "joy holding dead animals." "Why is removing the life from a sentient being considered pleasurable? Is it that you've conquered something and now want to show off? Revolting," another critic added.

That doesn't mean Cruise doesn't have some defenders. "I'm surprised there's negative comments on this?...This is so awesome," a supporter wrote in response to critics. Others called it a great day of fishing and congratulated Cruise on the haul.

Cruise and his sister, Bella, are close to their father and members of the Church of Scientology. Nicole Kidman has virtually been banned from their lives due to her exit from the church and her divorce from Tom Cruise. According to Suggest, this aspect came into the spotlight when Connor Cruise married fellow church member Silvia Zanchi in 2019.

According to a source with PEOPLE, both Cruise children "grew up in the church" and have become "completely dedicated" to the faith, alongside their father. This is also the reason why both kids are out of the spotlight for the most part, while Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri are in the public eye but not connected to Tom Cruise.

Connor Cruise has been fishing and sharing since at least 2014. He also dipped a toe in the world of acting back in 2008 and 2012, appearing in Seven Pounds and Red Dawn respectively. His love of fish and fishing could be a passion of Tom Cruise too, but the Top Gun star hasn't appeared in any of the photos yet.