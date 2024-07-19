Tom Cruise Reportedly Revives Decades-Long Feud With Brad Pitt Over Latest Movie

Tom Cruise isn't a fan of a lot of people, one of those people being fellow actor, Brad Pitt. Both are simultaneously in London, England. Pitt is filming a new project. Cruise has been living across the pond since 2021. But there won't be a meetup between the two any time soon. They previously worked together on the 1994 film Interview With the Vampire. But they reportedly clashed so bad during production that they never shared the screen together again. And sources tell InTouch Weekly their egos won't allow them to hash things out.

"That's the reason they haven't worked together in 30 years," an insider said of their time bickering during filming in 1994. "They play it down publicly, but it's no secret they can't stand each other. And now that Brad's filming in the U.K., Tom's taking every opportunity to take shots at him."

Cruise has reportedly become territorial about London. He feels Pitt has overstepped his boundaries by filming in his adoptive homeland. Per the source, it "sticks in his craw" that Pitt's working with the same team Cruise hired for Top Gun: Maverick: producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and director Joseph Kosinski.

"There's been all sorts of buzz about how Brad's going to follow Tom's success and bring in a billion dollars when this movie finally hits theaters next summer, and that has not gone over well with Tom," the source adds. "He's convinced Oscar winner Brad's purposely stepping on his toes and trying to show him up…."Tom's been getting personal and saying petty things about Brad's new movie," says the insider. "Knowing Brad, he'll have plenty to say back."

According to She Knows, Pitt revealed that he was "bugged" by Cruise's always positive personality when speaking to Premiere magazine in the 1990s. "There came a point during filming when I started really resenting him. He's North Pole, I'm South. He's always coming at you with a handshake, whereas I may bump into you," Pitt said. "There was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation. It wasn't nasty by any means, not at all. But it was just there, and it bugged me a bit." Pitt did Cruise for being "a good actor."