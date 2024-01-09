Tom Cruise Makes Massive Career Announcement

Tom Cruise just made a massive career announcement that is sure to thrill fans. The actor has joined forces with Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group's Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy to jointly develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films starring Cruise, under a new strategic partnership between Cruise and Warner Bros. Discovery. "I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience," Cruise said in a statement. "I look forward to making great movies together!"

"We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry," said De Luca and Abdy. "Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, 'We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!' Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead."

Notably, the new partnership marks a return to Warner Bros. for Cruise. In the past, he and Warner Bros. made movies such as Edge of Tomorrow, Rock of Ages, The Last Samurai, Eyes Wide Shut, Interview with the Vampire, Risky Business, and The Outsiders. Additionally, Cruise earned his third Golden Globe award for Magnolia, which was a Warner Bros. production.

Deadline notes that Cruise's new deal with Warne Bros. is not exclusive. He will continue to work with Paramount on forthcoming projects — such as Mission: Impossible 8 — as well as with Universal and director Doug Liman on a big-budget space epic. Liman worked together with Cruise and Warner Bros. on Edge of Tomorrow and also helmed Cruise's Universal action-comedy, American Made. Deadline went on to report that Cruise does not have exclusive studio deals and that he currently has no projects in the works or greenlit with Warner Bros, as things are still very early.