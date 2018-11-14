Tom Cruise Reportedly Bans All Non-Scientologists From Entering His New Home

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise has reportedly banned all non-Scientologists from even entering his new Florida home.

According to Radar, the 56-year-old actor is in the process of building a two-level condo in Clearwater, Florida and he is adamant that no one who is not a part of his belief system be allowed to set foot inside of it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The home is actually part of a large building that The Church of Scientology is building in the town, and one report indicated that they had to go out of their way to find a member of the church who was qualified to install cable and internet wiring.

The church has also reportedly spent millions buying up real estate in the city, in what some believe is a move to convert the entire town into a Scientology-only area.

“This is not normal. Tom is obsessed! That’s why we call the new place the ‘Tower of Tom,’” a local man said of the new structure being built. “There are more Scientologists in town than ever before. I’m selling my bar, my apartment complex, my home and getting out of town. Tom can have it.”

Cruise’s close involvement with Scientology has always been somewhat controversial, with former Scientologist Leah Remini taking the A-list actor to task for his role in the group.

The King of Queens actress spent much of her life in the organization but left many years ago and has since campaigned to shed light on what she considers a very misleadingly secretive organization.

In a 2017 Reddit AMA she was asked about Cruise specifically and she did not hold back her thoughts on the star, even going so far as to call him “diabolical.”

“No! Just going to get straight to it, no! There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person,” she said frankly.

“Someone could say we all have that — what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diabolical,” Remini added.

“People who’ve worked with me will say I can be an a—hole, all actors can be. That is different. He’s very similar to David Miscavige [Scientology’s leader], they could be twins,” she added.

To date, Cruise does not appear to have made any public statements on Remini’s comments.